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Swiss president to visit U.S. amid push for trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss president to visit U.S. amid push for trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Swiss President Heads to US for Key Trade Talks and Tariff Negotiations

Overview of Swiss President's North American Visit and Trade Objectives

Background on Tariff Disputes and Preliminary Agreements

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss President Guy Parmelin will visit the United States and meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer next week, the government said on Thursday, as Bern seeks to formalise a preliminary deal with the Trump administration on tariffs.

Parmelin, who is also Switzerland's economy minister, is going to the United States as part of a June 29 to July 9 visit to North America that will also take him to Canada and Mexico.

Details of U.S. Tariffs on Swiss Products

Switzerland was last summer subject to the highest U.S. tariffs in Europe when President Donald Trump set a 39% duty on products imported from the country.

Progress Toward Formalizing Tariff Reductions

In November, Bern sealed the initial deal that cut the tariffs to 15%, mirroring the rate for the European Union. Switzerland later began talks to formalise that accord.

Additional Diplomatic and Economic Engagements

Visit to Canada and Mexico

Parmelin will attend Switzerland's soccer World Cup match in Vancouver on July 2, and for the final leg of the trip travels to Mexico, where talks are planned with President Claudia Sheinbaum and various ministers, the economy ministry said.

Updating the EFTA-Mexico Free Trade Agreement

One of Switzerland's medium-term goals is to update the free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association and Mexico that has been in force for around 25 years, it added.

Switzerland's Role in EFTA

Switzerland is the biggest economy inside EFTA, which also comprises Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Parmelin’s North American tour (June 29–July 9) includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, blending commercial and diplomatic goals.
  • A preliminary November 2025 accord cut U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%; focus now is on formalising a legally binding agreement.
  • Swiss companies have pledged up to $200 billion in U.S. investments by 2028, and talks aim to update EFTA–Mexico free trade terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Swiss President visiting the United States?
Swiss President Guy Parmelin is visiting the US to meet the US Trade Representative and work towards formalizing a preliminary deal that reduces tariffs on Swiss products.
What is the focus of trade talks between Switzerland and the US?
The main focus is to formalize an agreement that will reduce tariffs on Swiss goods imported to the US, following an initial reduction from 39% to 15%.
Which countries besides the US will the Swiss President visit on this trip?
President Parmelin will also visit Canada and Mexico to hold talks and attend several diplomatic and sporting events.
What are Switzerland's goals regarding free trade agreements?
One medium-term goal is to update the 25-year-old free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Mexico.
Who will the Swiss President meet during his visit to Mexico?
He is scheduled to meet with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and various ministers to discuss trade cooperation.

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