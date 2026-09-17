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GE Aerospace says CPP deal not a blueprint for broader integration - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GE Aerospace says CPP deal not a blueprint for broader integration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Aerospace Mergers & Acquisitions

GE Aerospace Clarifies CPP Deal Is Not a Model for Broad Integration

GE Aerospace's Strategic Approach to Supply Chain and Vertical Integration

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - GE Aerospace does not see broad vertical integration as the answer to aerospace supply-chain constraints, Chief Financial Officer Rahul Ghai said on Thursday, after the engine maker agreed to buy castings supplier Consolidated Precision Products for $11.75 billion.

The company unveiled the CPP deal last week as it seeks to expand supplies of precision-cast metal parts used in jet engines, including turbine blades and vanes.

Details of the CPP Acquisition

Unique Nature of the CPP Deal

• Ghai called the CPP deal a "unique situation"

Expected Benefits from the Acquisition

• GE believes it can improve CPP's delivery performance, expand production and speed up the introduction of new airfoil technology

GE's Broader Integration Strategy

Vertical Integration Not a Universal Solution

• "That's not to say that we're going to go vertically integrate every single part of our value stream," Ghai told a Morgan Stanley conference

Industry-Wide Capacity Challenges

• Industry still needs to add manufacturing capacity in several areas, Ghai said, adding that the capacity squeeze was not going away quickly

Market and Production Outlook

Engine Deliveries and Growth Expectations

• GEnx engine deliveries rose 50% from a year earlier in the second quarter, with GE expecting stronger year-on-year and sequential growth in the third quarter, Ghai said

Airline Fleet Planning and Retirement Rates

Long-Term Fleet Plans

• Airlines not altering their long-term fleet plans, Ghai said

Deliberate Fleet Decisions Post-Pandemic

• He said airlines were being more deliberate about fleet decisions after their experience during the pandemic, when quickly cutting capacity created challenges in maintaining market share

Retirement Rate for Older Engines

• GE expects the retirement rate for aircraft powered by older-generation CFM56 engines to be between 1.5% and 2% this year, down from a previous estimate of 2% to 3%

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • GE Aerospace acquired Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) for $11.75 billion to boost capacity for critical engine castings but views it as a unique case rather than a template for vertical integration (geaerospace.com).
  • GE plans to enhance CPP’s delivery performance, expand production, and speed deployment of new airfoil tech using its FLIGHT DECK operational model (geaerospace.com).
  • Despite the CPP deal, GE continues to rely heavily on external suppliers, leveraging lean tools like PFEP and FLIGHT DECK to tackle supply‑chain bottlenecks across its global footprint (geaerospace.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GE Aerospace's reason for acquiring Consolidated Precision Products?
GE Aerospace aims to expand its supply of precision-cast metal parts and improve delivery performance, production, and the introduction of new technology.
Does GE Aerospace plan to broadly implement vertical integration?
No, GE Aerospace's CFO stated the CPP deal is a unique situation and not a blueprint for wider vertical integration.
How is GE Aerospace addressing supply-chain constraints?
GE Aerospace is targeting specific capacity and delivery issues, but does not see broad vertical integration as the solution.
What changes are airlines making to their fleet planning?
Airlines are being more deliberate with fleet decisions, focusing on maintaining market share after pandemic-related capacity cuts.
What are GE Aerospace's expectations for GEnx engine deliveries?
GE Aerospace expects stronger year-on-year and sequential growth in GEnx engine deliveries in the third quarter.

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