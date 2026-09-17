GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Putin puts Nestle, Auchan Russian assets under temporary administration - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Putin puts Nestle, Auchan Russian assets under temporary administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Putin Moves Nestle and Auchan's Russian Operations Under Temporary State Control

Overview of State Control Over Foreign-Owned Assets in Russia

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian assets of Swiss food group Nestle and French supermarket group Auchan to be placed under temporary administration, according to a presidential decree published on Thursday.

Details of the Presidential Decree

The decree shows Nestle's and Auchan's Russian assets have been transferred to the temporary management of L.E.V. Management. 

Background on the Request for Temporary Administration

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported that a company known as KS Logistika had asked Putin to place Nestle's assets under temporary administration.

Scope of the Request and Potential Ownership Changes

Kommersant, quoting a source familiar with the matter, reported that the request covered five Nestle-owned entities in Russia and could, in theory, result in a change of ownership.

Nestle's Response to the Developments

Nestle told Reuters it had not been contacted by Russian authorities about the request. The company said it continued to operate its offices and factories in Russia while complying with all regulatory requirements.

Information About KS Logistika

KS Logistika reported revenue of 1.6 million roubles ($18,735) in 2025 and is believed to represent third-party interests, the newspaper reported, without elaborating.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify this information.

Context: Russia's Tightening Control Over Foreign Assets

Russia has tightened control over foreign-owned assets since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. Under a decree signed by Putin in 2023, Moscow has the power to place assets from countries it deems "unfriendly" under temporary administration.

Previous Cases of State Control

The mechanism has previously been used to take control of the Russian subsidiaries of companies including Danone and Carlsberg. Nestle has continued operating in Russia, arguing that as a food producer, it supplies essential goods.

Reasons Behind the Request

According to Kommersant's source, the request stems from Nestle's decision not to expand production capacity in Russia and to halt exports of products made at its Russian factories.

Additional Information

($1 = 85.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Joe Bavier, Rod Nickel and Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian assets of Nestlé and Auchan to be placed under temporary administration to L.E.V. Management under a new decree signed on September 17, 2026 (ru.themoscowtimes.com).
  • Earlier, in August 2026, a little‑known company KS Logistika had requested that Nestlé’s five Russian entities be placed under temporary management, citing halted investments and exports; the request could have paved the way for ownership change (kommersant.ru).
  • Russia has increasingly used temporary administration over assets of foreign firms from 'unfriendly' countries—under a 2023 decree, such measures were previously applied to companies like Danone and Carlsberg—and are seen as part of broader economic retaliation amid geopolitical tensions (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Putin place Nestle and Auchan assets under temporary administration?
Putin's decree allows Russian authorities to temporarily manage foreign-owned assets from 'unfriendly' countries since the Ukraine conflict.
What does temporary administration mean for Nestle and Auchan in Russia?
Their Russian assets are managed by L.E.V. Management, possibly leading to a change of ownership or operations.
Who requested the administration of Nestle's assets?
KS Logistika asked Putin to place Nestle's Russian assets under temporary administration, reportedly covering five entities.
Has Nestle responded to the Russian authorities?
Nestle stated it had not been contacted by Russian authorities and continues to operate in compliance with regulations.
What is the background of Russia tightening control over foreign assets?
Since 2022, Russia has tightened control on foreign-owned assets, especially from countries it labels 'unfriendly,' due to the Ukraine war.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

Image for GE Aerospace says CPP deal not a blueprint for broader integration

GE Aerospace says CPP deal not a blueprint for broader integration

Image for EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says

EU to disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine to procure missiles and drones, von der Leyen says

Image for Oil falls 1% as investors watch Middle East supply disruptions 

Oil falls 1% as investors watch Middle East supply disruptions 

Image for Dollar pauses after Fed rally as yields, oil retreat

Dollar pauses after Fed rally as yields, oil retreat

Image for World stocks rebound, Treasury yields retreat after Fed, BoE decisions

World stocks rebound, Treasury yields retreat after Fed, BoE decisions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UBS Chairman says AT1 capital proposal is an acceptable compromise
UBS Chairman says AT1 capital proposal is an acceptable compromise
Image for UBS chairman warns bank could rethink Swiss base if rules too harsh
UBS chairman warns bank could rethink Swiss base if rules too harsh
Image for Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP
Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP
Image for Poland's Tusk says Russia plans 'hybrid' missile and drone attacks on Kyiv's allies
Poland's Tusk says Russia plans 'hybrid' missile and drone attacks on Kyiv's allies
Image for CSG says fire at Slovak ammunition body plant broke out during reconstruction
CSG says fire at Slovak ammunition body plant broke out during reconstruction
Image for France plans €54 billion savings drive as protests grow
France plans €54 billion savings drive as protests grow
Image for NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia
NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia
Image for Russia, China end mandate for independent monitoring of UN sanctions on Iran
Russia, China end mandate for independent monitoring of UN sanctions on Iran
Image for King Charles warns tech leaders of 'existential dangers' from AI
King Charles warns tech leaders of 'existential dangers' from AI
Image for J.P.Morgan sees BoE hiking rates in February
J.P.Morgan sees BoE hiking rates in February
Image for Italy readies navy to protect its shipping amid Bab el-Mandeb tensions
Italy readies navy to protect its shipping amid Bab el-Mandeb tensions
Image for Jefferies-linked fund suing Radiant World says it may only hold $10,000 in cash
Jefferies-linked fund suing Radiant World says it may only hold $10,000 in cash
View All Finance Posts