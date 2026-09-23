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EU countries back carbon market changes to curb price spikes, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Climate Policy Carbon Trading

EU Countries Back Changes to Carbon Market to Limit Price Spikes

EU Agreement on Carbon Market Reforms

By Kate Abnett

Background and Motivation for the Changes

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to keep more spare CO2 permits in the bloc's emissions trading system (ETS), to try and avoid spikes in carbon prices, according to EU diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.

The plan, first proposed by the European Commission in April, is part of the EU ​response to a surge in fuel prices triggered by the Iran conflict, which has left governments scrambling for ways to curb energy bills.

The Role of the ETS in Energy Prices

The ETS is the bloc's main climate change policy, and is not the main reason for Europe's rising energy prices  – but the changes agreed on Wednesday respond to requests from governments including Poland and Italy to curb the ETS's contribution ⁠to electricity costs.

Details of the Proposed Changes

EU countries' ambassadors agreed in a closed-door meeting to stop removing excess CO2 permits from the market, as is currently done, two EU diplomats told Reuters.

Instead, spare CO2 permits would be retained in a special "market stability reserve" as a supply buffer that could be released into the ETS market to counter price spikes.

How the Market Stability Reserve Works

The ETS obliges big polluters like power plants and factories in Europe to buy permits to cover their CO2 emissions, and trades ​spare carbon permits in a market where their price fluctuates daily. 

Permit Thresholds and Cancellation Rules

At present, if there are more than 400 million CO2 permits in the market's stability reserve (MSR), the excess is deleted. The MSR is designed to release 75 million extra permits into the ETS, if the EU carbon price more than doubles.

Countries agreed that no spare CO2 permits will be cancelled until 2030, according to a draft of their agreement seen by Reuters.

From 2031, if there are more than 800 million permits in the MSR, the excess will be cancelled. This threshold will then decrease each year.

Next Steps and Impact

EU countries will now negotiate the final rules with the European Parliament, before they take effect.

Impact on Electricity Bills Across the EU

On average, the ETS contributes 11% to EU industries' electricity bills, although in countries with fossil fuel-heavy power mixes like Poland it is far higher. It is lower in countries with large amounts of low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy, like Sweden.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • EU Council temporarily suspends invalidation of ETS allowances above 400 million until end‑2030, bolstering market buffer and predictability (consilium.europa.eu)
  • From January 1, 2031, the threshold for cancelling permits in the reserve increases to 800 million, declining annually thereafter (consilium.europa.eu)
  • ETS contributes variably to electricity costs—up to about 9 % in high‑carbon countries, though on average it's lower; EU ETS has also cut emissions nearly 47 % since 2005 and generated substantial auction revenue for climate action (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did the EU agree to in the carbon market?
EU countries agreed to keep more spare CO2 permits in the emissions trading system's market stability reserve to help curb price spikes.
Why are these changes being implemented now?
The changes respond to recent energy price surges in Europe, partly triggered by external conflicts, aiming to reduce ETS's impact on electricity costs.
How will the market stability reserve work under the new agreement?
Spare CO2 permits will be retained as a supply buffer and can be released to the market to stabilize prices. No permits will be cancelled until 2030.
Which EU countries pushed for these carbon market changes?
Countries like Poland and Italy supported these changes to limit the impact of the emissions trading system on electricity costs.
When will the cancellation of spare permits resume and under what conditions?
From 2031, if the market stability reserve exceeds 800 million permits, the excess will be cancelled, with the threshold decreasing annually.

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