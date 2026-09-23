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Google faces UK push to put AI assistants on Android, Chrome choice screens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google faces UK push to put AI assistants on Android, Chrome choice screens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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UK Competition Watchdog Proposes Choice Screens for Google AI Assistants on Android and Chrome

Overview of CMA's Proposals and Implications for Search and AI Assistants

Background and Motivation

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday put forward proposals to give Google Android and Chrome users greater choice and control over the search services they use, including AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Key Elements of the Proposed Rules

The tougher rules would require Google to show users a choice of search providers when they first set up an Android phone or open Chrome, prompt them once a year to pick a default, and allow AI assistants that meet its technical and security criteria to appear on those screens. 

Fair Attribution and Source Transparency

It would also require search providers to fairly attribute publisher content so users can access source material and know where results originated. 

Statements from the CMA

"The way people search for information online is changing," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. "We’ve listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using as their search service, but aren’t included on Google’s choice screens."

Consultation Process and Timeline

The proposals are open to consultation until October 9, with the CMA expected to make a final decision by the end of the year. 

Previous Actions by the CMA

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work, as part of new rules aimed at boosting competition.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • CMA proposes that Android setup and Chrome browser must include choice screens with search provider and AI assistant options, shown at setup and annually.
  • Only AI assistants meeting Google’s technical and security criteria would appear, with requirements for fair content attribution to publishers.
  • Consultation runs through October 9, 2026, with a final implementation decision expected before the end of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the UK competition watchdog proposing for Google?
The UK CMA proposes that Google must provide choice screens for Android and Chrome users to select their default search and AI assistants.
Which AI assistants might appear on Google choice screens?
Eligible AI assistants like ChatGPT and Perplexity that meet technical and security criteria could be included.
Why are these proposals being introduced?
The proposals aim to increase competition and user choice as AI assistants grow in popularity as search services.
When could the new rules for Google take effect?
The proposals are open to consultation until October 9, with a final CMA decision expected by the end of the year.
How will these changes affect search providers and publishers?
The rules require fair content attribution by search providers, helping users access original sources and understand result origins.

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