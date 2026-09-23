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Finance

Arcadis shares slide after Canada's WSP ends takeover pursuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Arcadis Shares Drop After WSP Global Abandons €5.2 Billion Takeover Bid

WSP Global Ends Pursuit of Arcadis

Market Reaction to Abandoned Takeover

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares in consultancy and engineering firm Arcadis dropped around 7% on Wednesday after Canadian peer WSP Global abandoned its potential takeover of the Dutch company.

Timeline of Events

WSP's decision, disclosed after European stock markets closed on Tuesday, ends a months-long pursuit whose existence was first reported by Reuters in July. 

Reasons Behind the Failed Deal

The Canadian group said a combination could only be pursued through a negotiated transaction supported by Arcadis' board and that it saw no path to advance a deal without the company's cooperation.

Arcadis' Response to WSP Offers

Rejection of Proposals

Arcadis on Wednesday reiterated that its executives had unanimously rejected WSP's offers for "fundamentally undervaluing Arcadis' intrinsic value, strategic position and future prospects".

Details of the Takeover Bid

The last of two unsolicited proposals valued Arcadis at €51.50 per share, or about €5.2 billion ($5.9 billion) including debt.

Impact on Arcadis Shares

Stock Performance

Shares in Arcadis fell to the bottom of Europe's benchmark Stoxx 600 index and were on track for their worst day since February as of 0830 GMT. 

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • WSP Global formally ended its bid for Arcadis after failing to get board-level engagement for a negotiated deal, despite two prior unsolicited proposals, the latest valuing the company at €51.50 per share (~$5.9 billion) (tipranks.com).
  • Arcadis’s Executive and Supervisory Boards unanimously rejected both offers, citing fundamental undervaluation, strategic and cultural misalignment, deal execution risks and undesirable stock-heavy components (globenewswire.com).
  • Arcadis shares dropped to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 index and were on track for their worst one-day performance since February 2026, reflecting investor reaction to the collapse of the takeover hopes (arcadis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Arcadis shares fall by 7%?
Arcadis shares fell by 7% after WSP Global abandoned its takeover bid, causing investor concerns.
Who is WSP Global and what was their offer?
WSP Global is a Canadian consultancy firm that made two unsolicited proposals to acquire Arcadis, the latest valuing the company at €51.50 per share.
Why did WSP abandon the Arcadis takeover?
WSP abandoned the takeover because there was no cooperative path forward with Arcadis' board after they rejected the offers.
How much was the Arcadis takeover valued at?
The last proposal valued Arcadis at €51.50 per share, totaling about €5.2 billion including debt.
What was Arcadis' response to WSP's offers?
Arcadis' executives unanimously rejected WSP's offers, stating the offers undervalued the company’s intrinsic value and future prospects.

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