Co-op Group Posts Larger First-Half Loss as Investments Weigh on Profitability
First-Half 2026 Financial Performance Overview
Increased Operating Losses
Impact of Investments on Profitability
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-op, which runs grocery stores in Britain as well as funeral-related services, posted a bigger underlying operating loss for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, as investments in promotions and store improvements weighed on the group's profitability.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)