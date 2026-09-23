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Britain's Co-op Group posts bigger first-half loss as investments weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Co-op Group posts bigger first-half loss as investments weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Co-op Group Posts Larger First-Half Loss as Investments Weigh on Profitability

First-Half 2026 Financial Performance Overview

Increased Operating Losses

Impact of Investments on Profitability

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-op, which runs grocery stores in Britain as well as funeral-related services, posted a bigger underlying operating loss for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, as investments in promotions and store improvements weighed on the group's profitability.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying operating loss for H1 2026 increased as the Co‑op intensified spending on promotions and store improvements, undercutting short‑term profitability.
  • The heightened loss follows a challenging 2025 marked by a major cyberattack that eroded profits and prompted substantial recovery-related costs and investments in digital resilience and quick-commerce capabilities (co-operative.coop).
  • Despite the setback, the Co‑op has continued to invest in its grocery convenience model, launching ‘On the Go’ microstores, extending quick-commerce partnerships, and rolling out new value campaigns and product ranges to rebuild market positioning (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Co-op Group's larger first-half loss in 2026?
Increased investments in promotions and store improvements led to a bigger underlying operating loss for the first half of 2026.
Which sectors does Britain's Co-op Group operate in?
Co-op Group operates in grocery stores and funeral-related services in the UK.
When were Co-op Group's first half 2026 financial results reported?
The results were posted on Wednesday, September 23.
Who reported and edited the financial update on Co-op Group?
The article was reported by Yamini Kalia and edited by Subhranshu Sahu.

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