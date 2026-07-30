EU Launches €10 Billion Plan for Seven AI Gigafactories to Compete Globally
European Union's Ambitious AI Gigafactory Initiative
By Foo Yun Chee
Funding and Expansion Plans
BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will fund seven artificial intelligence gigafactories across the bloc with €10 billion ($11.5 billion), the European Commission said on Thursday, as the EU steps up efforts to close the technology gap with the U.S. and China.
Private Investment and Increased Scope
The Commission said it aims to attract at least €20 billion in private investments for the projects. The total was increased from five planned gigafactories to seven following strong interest from EU countries.
Technological Capabilities and Strategic Importance
Integration of Advanced Technologies
The facilities will combine advanced AI processors, software, cloud technology, high-speed connectivity and data centres. They will come on top of the existing 19 AI factories in various EU countries.
Strategic Necessity for Europe
"Access to the raw scale of computing power within AI Gigafactories is a strategic necessity for Europe as AI development accelerates," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.
Participation and Timeline
Eligibility and Application Process
Consortia or special purpose vehicles made up of technology providers, cloud service providers, public entities and investors can apply to take part in the gigafactories.
Tender Process and Operational Timeline
The tender process will close on November 12. The Commission expects to announce successful bidders in early 2027, with the facilities becoming operational within 18 months of contract signing.
Industry Partnerships
Chip Suppliers for Gigafactory Projects
AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm have signed letters of intent with the Commission to provide chips to groups involved in the gigafactory projects.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8715 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)