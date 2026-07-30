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EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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EU Launches €10 Billion Plan for Seven AI Gigafactories to Compete Globally

European Union's Ambitious AI Gigafactory Initiative

By Foo Yun Chee

Funding and Expansion Plans

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will fund seven artificial intelligence gigafactories across the bloc with €10 billion ($11.5 billion), the European Commission said on Thursday, as the EU steps up efforts to close the technology gap with the U.S. and China.

Private Investment and Increased Scope

The Commission said it aims to attract at least €20 billion in private investments for the projects. The total was increased from five planned gigafactories to seven following strong interest from EU countries.

Technological Capabilities and Strategic Importance

Integration of Advanced Technologies

The facilities will combine advanced AI processors, software, cloud technology, high-speed connectivity and data centres. They will come on top of the existing 19 AI factories in various EU countries.

Strategic Necessity for Europe

"Access to the raw scale of computing power within AI Gigafactories is a strategic necessity for Europe as AI development accelerates," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

Participation and Timeline

Eligibility and Application Process

Consortia or special purpose vehicles made up of technology providers, cloud service providers, public entities and investors can apply to take part in the gigafactories.

Tender Process and Operational Timeline

The tender process will close on November 12. The Commission expects to announce successful bidders in early 2027, with the facilities becoming operational within 18 months of contract signing.

Industry Partnerships

Chip Suppliers for Gigafactory Projects

AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm have signed letters of intent with the Commission to provide chips to groups involved in the gigafactory projects.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8715 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission has expanded its plan from five to seven AI gigafactories, allocating €10 billion in public funding and targeting at least €20 billion in private investment to accelerate development of advanced AI infrastructure (apnews.com).
  • These AI gigafactories will integrate cutting‑edge AI processors, software, cloud services, high‑speed connectivity and data centre capacity, significantly scaling up compute available across the EU beyond the existing 19 AI factories (apnews.com).
  • The policy forms part of the broader InvestAI initiative, through which the EU plans to mobilise up to €200 billion in AI investments, with €20 billion earmarked for gigafactory development, supported by regulatory amendments like the EuroHPC JU reform (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many AI gigafactories will the EU fund and with how much?
The EU will fund seven AI gigafactories across Europe with €10 billion.
Why is the EU investing in AI gigafactories?
The EU aims to close the technology gap with the US and China and boost its AI development.
Who can apply to participate in the EU AI gigafactory projects?
Consortia or special purpose vehicles made up of technology providers, cloud service providers, public entities, and investors can apply.
When will successful bidders for the AI gigafactories be announced?
The European Commission expects to announce successful bidders in early 2027.
Which major companies have shown interest in supplying chips for the gigafactories?
AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm have signed letters of intent to supply chips to the projects.

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