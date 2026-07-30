Ferrari lifts guidance after second quarter beat driven by F80, personalisations

Ferrari's Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday raised its forecasts for this year's revenue and core profit after beating consensus in the second quarter, helped by sales of higher margin vehicles and contributions from personalisations.

Upgraded Financial Guidance

The Italian company guided for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to at least €2.97 billion ($3.41 billion) in 2026, versus a previous forecast for a result of at least €2.93 billion.

Impact of Personalisation on Earnings

"A sustained trend in personalizations allows us to raise the guidance for the year," CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

Personalisations are those touches -both inside and outside the cars - requested by buyers at extra cost.

Stock Market Reaction

Milan-listed shares in the company erased earlier losses after results were published. By 1125 GMT they were up 1.6%.

Second Quarter Results

In the second quarter, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to €755 million, topping a €729 million analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.

Key Drivers of Performance

The result was mostly attributable to factors including a positive product mix - mainly supported by the F80 €3.6 million limited-edition supercar - higher personalizations and a positive contribution, the company said. This was partially offset by other elements including higher industrial costs.

Product Updates and Market Reception

Ferrari Luce EV Update

FERRARI LUCE EV UPDATE

The company is expected later on Thursday to give an update on the market reception for its new EV, the €550,000 Luce, which attracted a slew of negative reviews at its late May launch due to its unusual and polarising looks.

Sales Performance of Luce

Ferrari has hit its annual sales target of just under 500 units for the Luce thanks to strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Expansion of Product Line-up

Along with the Luce, in the second quarter Ferrari also introduced the 12Cilindri Manuale, a manual-gearbox 12-cylinder model appealing to its most traditional customers.

Order Book and Demand Outlook

"Today we have the most complete line-up in Ferrari history and we continue to experience healthy demand," he said, adding that the company had an order book "that entirely covers 2027".

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)