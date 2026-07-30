GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ferrari lifts guidance after second quarter beat driven by F80, personalisations

Ferrari's Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday raised its forecasts for this year's revenue and core profit after beating consensus in the second quarter, helped by sales of higher margin vehicles and contributions from personalisations.

Upgraded Financial Guidance

The Italian company guided for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to at least €2.97 billion ($3.41 billion) in 2026, versus a previous forecast for a result of at least €2.93 billion.

Impact of Personalisation on Earnings

"A sustained trend in personalizations allows us to raise the guidance for the year," CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

Personalisations are those touches -both inside and outside the cars - requested by buyers at extra cost.

Stock Market Reaction

Milan-listed shares in the company erased earlier losses after results were published. By 1125 GMT they were up 1.6%.

Second Quarter Results

In the second quarter, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to €755 million, topping a €729 million analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.

Key Drivers of Performance

The result was mostly attributable to factors including a positive product mix - mainly supported by the F80 €3.6 million limited-edition supercar - higher personalizations and a positive contribution, the company said. This was partially offset by other elements including higher industrial costs.

Product Updates and Market Reception

Ferrari Luce EV Update

FERRARI LUCE EV UPDATE

The company is expected later on Thursday to give an update on the market reception for its new EV, the €550,000 Luce, which attracted a slew of negative reviews at its late May launch due to its unusual and polarising looks.

Sales Performance of Luce

Ferrari has hit its annual sales target of just under 500 units for the Luce thanks to strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Expansion of Product Line-up

Along with the Luce, in the second quarter Ferrari also introduced the 12Cilindri Manuale, a manual-gearbox 12-cylinder model appealing to its most traditional customers.

Order Book and Demand Outlook

"Today we have the most complete line-up in Ferrari history and we continue to experience healthy demand," he said, adding that the company had an order book "that entirely covers 2027".

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari outperformed Q2 consensus, prompting a €40 million uplift in full‑year EBITDA guidance to ≥€2.97 billion – €2.93 billion previously. (tradingview.com)
  • The beat was driven by stronger demand for high‑margin vehicles, richer product mix, and personalized options; consistent with Q1 trends of margin gains from customization and new models. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Following the Q2 beat, Ferrari shares reversed earlier declines and were up approximately 3.4% by 11:05 GMT on July 30. (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ferrari's Q2 results compare to expectations?
Ferrari beat consensus expectations for the second quarter, prompting the company to upgrade its outlook.
How did Ferrari’s stock respond to the Q2 results?
After the Q2 results were published, Milan-listed Ferrari shares erased earlier losses and rose by 3.4%.
What factors contributed to Ferrari's improved performance?
Sales of higher margin vehicles and increased personalisation options boosted Ferrari’s Q2 performance.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries

Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries

Image for Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Image for After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

Image for Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Image for UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

Image for UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Image for EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China
EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China
Image for CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports
CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
Image for De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
Image for Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Image for FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
Image for ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
Image for QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
Image for Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike
Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike
Image for Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
Image for Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast
Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast
View All Finance Posts