GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Outokumpu CFO: Rising Costs Offset Gains from New EU Steel Measures

Impact of EU Trade Measures on Outokumpu's Performance

July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's trade measures are boosting demand for steelmakers in the region, but higher costs of scrap metal, freight and fuel are eating up that improvement for Outokumpu, its finance chief said on Thursday.

Financial Results and Market Dynamics

The Finnish stainless steel maker's European business reported an adjusted core profit of €17 million for the second quarter, recovering from a loss of €13 million in the first three months of 2026 but barely exceeding the €16 million it had earned a year ago.

Rising Demand and Raw Material Costs

Chief Financial Officer Marc-Simon Schaar told Reuters that increased demand for European production, supported by the EU measures, had also significantly raised demand for scrap, the main raw material used by local producers.

At the same time, subdued end-user demand has reduced scrap generation, restricting supply and pushing raw-material prices above last year's levels.

Inflation and End of State Aid

Inflation in freight, transport and fuel costs also weighed, while state aid to help with EU emissions-trading costs, worth around €35 million to €40 million annually, has ended, Schaar said.

Market Outlook and Future Expectations

Short-Term Market Trends

Expectations for the EU measures may also have run ahead of their immediate impact.

Imports accounted for 17% of European steel consumption in April and May, up from 15% in the first quarter, and likely rose further in June ahead of the tighter safeguards taking effect on July 1, the CFO said.

Distributor Behavior and Order Book Uncertainty

After distributors restocked in the first quarter, they had become extremely cautious and careful amid the Middle East conflict and weak business sentiment, he added.

"At the moment, it's very difficult to say because no one is booking anything," Schaar said, adding that September remained "a bit open" from an order-book perspective.

Outlook for Third Quarter

Outokumpu expects third-quarter volumes to fall by up to 10%, but says realised prices and raw-material costs should offset the decline and keep adjusted core earnings broadly stable.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak, writing by Jesus Calero, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • EU steel safeguards entering force on July 1, 2026, are supporting European stainless steel by curbing discounted imports (outokumpu.com)
  • Rising scrap prices—due to strong demand and limited end–user scrap generation—along with high freight and fuel costs are squeezing margins (outokumpu.com)
  • The end of €35–40 million annual state aid for emissions‑trading costs and cautious restocking by distributors amid global uncertainty further constrain financial recovery (outokumpu.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have EU steel measures affected Outokumpu's business?
The EU's trade measures have boosted demand for Outokumpu's steel, but higher costs for scrap metal, freight, and fuel have offset these gains.
What were Outokumpu's core profits in Q2 2026?
Outokumpu reported an adjusted core profit of €17 million in Q2 2026, up from a loss of €13 million in Q1, but only slightly higher than the €16 million earned a year earlier.
Why have raw-material costs increased for European steelmakers?
Higher demand for locally produced steel has increased demand for scrap metal, while subdued end-user demand reduced scrap generation, pushing up raw-material prices.
What is the outlook for Outokumpu’s third-quarter volumes?
Outokumpu expects third-quarter volumes to decline by up to 10%, but stable prices and raw-material costs should help keep earnings steady.
Has state aid for EU emissions-trading costs continued?
No, state aid worth around €35 to €40 million annually to help with EU emissions-trading costs has ended.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

Image for Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Image for UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

Image for UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

Image for EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

Image for CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports

CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Image for UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
Image for De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
Image for Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Image for FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
Image for Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter
Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter
Image for ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
Image for QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
Image for Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike
Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike
Image for Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
Image for Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast
Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast
Image for Italy's Fineco sales jump 35% in first half, boosting full-year view
Italy's Fineco sales jump 35% in first half, boosting full-year view
View All Finance Posts