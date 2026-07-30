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Beach access row pits Italy campaigners against lido operators - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beach access row pits Italy campaigners against lido operators

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Italy’s Beach Concession Dispute: Free Access vs Lido Operators in Santa Severa

The Ongoing Battle Over Beach Access in Santa Severa

By Antonio Denti, Yara Nardi and Matteo Negri

Summer Tensions on Italy’s Coast

SANTA SEVERA, Italy, July 30 (Reuters) - A clash of cultures is playing out with renewed intensity on Italy's coast in this baking summer, with campaigners for free access to beaches pitted against the lido operators who charge for what they argue are essentials such as umbrellas, sun loungers, food kiosks and lifeguarding services.

In Santa Severa, an ancient Etruscan port village about 50 km (30 miles) north-west of Rome, the battlelines are clear. The shoreline is dotted with colourful parasols, interrupted by narrow strips of open sand between the lidos.

The Lido Operators’ Perspective

"The great thing about beach concessions is that you can find everything you need for a relaxing day out," said Simone Vincenzi, manager of the Pino al Mare lido, which has been family-run for three generations.

At his establishment, which also includes a restaurant and a 57-room hotel, guests pay up to €42 ($48) for two sun loungers and an umbrella by the sea, and have access to a beach volleyball court and a children's play area.

Lifeguards are on duty throughout the day. "Santa Severa is a place for families with young children, so we take the utmost care in this regard," Vincenzi said.

Campaigners Demand Free Access

However, campaigners are pressing for more of Italy's beaches to be made available free of charge and argue that those not willing or able to pay are marginalised.

"Public beaches are relegated to the least desirable spots, such as rocky areas or near drainage outlets," said Elisabetta Gallo, an activist with the Free Seas National Coordination, which campaigns for free beach access.

"This is a logic of exclusion, not of promoting free beaches," she added.

Lucrative Lido Concessions and Legal Challenges

Public Beaches in Santa Marinella

Conditions on public beaches are even more challenging in the neighbouring town of Santa Marinella, where free areas are fewer and harder to reach.

"At weekends, all the coves, inlets and small free beaches are packed because not everyone can afford to spend a significant amount of money at lidos," said activist Simonetta Gazzella.

The European Union’s Role

The issue of beach concessions has been in the cross-hairs of the European Union which has pressed successive Italian governments to move to a more transparent system for allocating the lucrative licences but reform has been slow.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government passed a law in 2024 allowing existing seaside business licences to remain valid until September 2027, with a possible extension to March 2028.

Local Council Decisions and Legal Review

In Santa Severa and Santa Marinella, the local council published public notices for the allocation of beach concessions until 2033, which in most cases were reassigned to existing operators in the absence of competing applicants. 

The procedure, which has faced a legal challenge, is now under review by Italy's highest administrative court.

Debate Over Responsibility and Access

According to Vincenzi, beach concessions help ensure cleanliness and order along the coastline.

But campaigner Gallo said local authorities should instead take responsibility for public beaches, providing basic services such as showers, rubbish bins and lifeguard assistance.

"We believe that the sea belongs to everyone and that it should be welcoming and accessible to all," she said.

(Writing by Matteo NegriEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • About half of Italy’s sandy coastline is occupied by private lidos, raising concerns over accessibility and equity. (theguardian.com)
  • EU pressure has forced extensions of existing beach concessions until at least September 2027, postponing competitive tendering and fueling criticism. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Local innovations—such as Rome’s new Ostia beach plan offering over 57% free-access shoreline—signal emerging efforts to rebalance beach access. (roma.repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are campaigners in Italy demanding more free beach access?
Campaigners argue that public beaches are limited and often relegated to less desirable areas, pushing for equal and free access for all.
What services do lido operators provide in Santa Severa?
Lido operators in Santa Severa offer amenities such as umbrellas, sun loungers, food kiosks, lifeguards, restaurants, hotels, and children's play areas.
What is the controversy over beach concessions in Italy?
There is controversy over the transparency and allocation of lucrative beach concession licenses, with EU pressure for reform and local legal disputes.
What legal changes have impacted Italian beach concessions recently?
A 2024 law extends current seaside business licenses until September 2027 or March 2028, while local concessions may last until 2033.
What do campaigners suggest for improving public beach areas?
They propose that local authorities provide basic services like showers, rubbish bins, and lifeguards to ensure beaches are accessible to everyone.

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