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Finance

CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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CityFibre Plans $1.2 Billion Fundraise to Drive UK Broadband Acquisitions

CityFibre's Ambitious Fundraising and Acquisition Strategy

July 30 (Reuters) - British fibre broadband network CityFibre is seeking to raise £900 million ($1.20 billion) from its shareholders to fund further acquisitions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Key Details of the Fundraising Effort

Here are some details:

Shareholder Investment and Capital Structure

• A spokesperson for Britain's third-largest broadband network said shareholders were proposing a "substantial equity investment" to support M&A, as CityFibre explores the "right capital structure".

Major Investors Involved

• The report said investors providing equity financing include Goldman Sachs Group, Antin Infrastructure Partners SA, Mubadala Investment and Interogo Holding.

Previous Funding Rounds

• CityFibre raised £2.26 billion from shareholders and existing lenders last July to fund network investment and acquire smaller rivals.

Industry Impact and Competitive Landscape

Challenges to Major Rivals

• The company's acquisition and expansion plans are likely to pose a challenge to bigger rivals BT and Virgin Media O2, as the industry grapples with intense competition and increasing consolidation.

Recent Industry Acquisitions

• Nexfibre, a joint venture backed by Liberty Global , Telefonica and InfraVia, bought the country's second-largest "altnet" fibre network Netomnia for £2 billion in February.

CityFibre's Market Penetration

• CityFibre, which sells fibre broadband via retail providers like Vodafone, TalkTalk and Sky, told Reuters in January that around 70% of the households that changed broadband supplier where its network was available switched to its services.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Krisha Bhatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • CityFibre’s proposed £900 million equity raising is backed by investors including Goldman Sachs, Antin Infrastructure, Mubadala and Interogo, building on its previous £2.3 billion financing round in July 2025 (cityfibre.com).
  • The move comes amid growing consolidation in the UK altnet sector—competitor Nexfibre in February agreed a £2 billion takeover of Netomnia, unlocking an estimated £3.5 billion investment and creating a scaled challenger to BT Openreach (bloomberg.com).
  • CityFibre is emerging as a strong contender: after the 2025 financing, it delivered record performance, growing revenue, profitability and customer connections; its equity-raising push signals clear intent to expand through acquisitions and further disrupt the market (cityfibre.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is CityFibre seeking to raise for acquisitions?
CityFibre is seeking to raise £900 million ($1.20 billion) from its shareholders to fund further acquisitions.
Which investors are providing equity financing to CityFibre?
Investors providing equity financing include Goldman Sachs Group, Antin Infrastructure Partners SA, Mubadala Investment, and Interogo Holding.
Who are CityFibre's main competitors in the UK broadband market?
CityFibre's main competitors include BT, Virgin Media O2, and the Nexfibre JV backed by Liberty Global, Telefonica, and InfraVia.
What percentage of households move to CityFibre's services when switching broadband providers?
Around 70% of households changing broadband supplier where CityFibre's network is available switched to its services.
What was the purpose of CityFibre's previous £2.26 billion fundraise?
The £2.26 billion raised last July was used for network investment and to acquire smaller rivals in the UK broadband sector.

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