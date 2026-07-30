CityFibre Plans $1.2 Billion Fundraise to Drive UK Broadband Acquisitions

CityFibre's Ambitious Fundraising and Acquisition Strategy

July 30 (Reuters) - British fibre broadband network CityFibre is seeking to raise £900 million ($1.20 billion) from its shareholders to fund further acquisitions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Key Details of the Fundraising Effort

Here are some details:

Shareholder Investment and Capital Structure

• A spokesperson for Britain's third-largest broadband network said shareholders were proposing a "substantial equity investment" to support M&A, as CityFibre explores the "right capital structure".

Major Investors Involved

• The report said investors providing equity financing include Goldman Sachs Group, Antin Infrastructure Partners SA, Mubadala Investment and Interogo Holding.

Previous Funding Rounds

• CityFibre raised £2.26 billion from shareholders and existing lenders last July to fund network investment and acquire smaller rivals.

Industry Impact and Competitive Landscape

Challenges to Major Rivals

• The company's acquisition and expansion plans are likely to pose a challenge to bigger rivals BT and Virgin Media O2, as the industry grapples with intense competition and increasing consolidation.

Recent Industry Acquisitions

• Nexfibre, a joint venture backed by Liberty Global , Telefonica and InfraVia, bought the country's second-largest "altnet" fibre network Netomnia for £2 billion in February.

CityFibre's Market Penetration

• CityFibre, which sells fibre broadband via retail providers like Vodafone, TalkTalk and Sky, told Reuters in January that around 70% of the households that changed broadband supplier where its network was available switched to its services.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Krisha Bhatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)