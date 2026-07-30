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Finance

UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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UK’s Robert Walters Lowers Loss Outlook and Downplays AI's Role in Hiring Decisions

Robert Walters' Financial Performance and the Role of AI in Recruitment

By Prerna Bedi

July 30 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters forecast on Thursday an annual loss closer to the narrower end of market expectations, as it bet on strength in Japan and the U.S., while its CEO downplayed the impact of AI on hiring.

Cost-Cutting and Market Conditions

Recruiters have been cutting costs to try to boost profits as geopolitical tensions and AI-driven efficiencies limit hiring levels that were already weak.

CEO Perspective on AI in Hiring

AI's Limited Impact on Critical Hiring Decisions

"We absolutely do not see AI having any impact at all when it comes to critical hiring decisions," CEO Toby Fowlston said in an interview, although he said AI had automated routine tasks within white collar roles.

Employer Strategies: AI and Temporary Hiring

Employers have reassessed staffing needs as they drive productivity by focusing investments in AI and temporary hiring.

Industry Views on AI-led Job Cuts

Earlier this week, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot also questioned the narrative around AI-led job cuts. "I personally think that this story about AI killing jobs is a bit of a fake story," he said.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares in Robert Walters, which have lost nearly 10% of their value in 2026 so far, rose as much as 5.4% before handing back gains and trading flat by 1131 GMT.

Financial Results and Outlook

Improved Loss Outlook

ROBERT WALTERS IMPROVES OUTLOOK

The recruiter predicted operating loss towards the narrower end of analysts' expected range, which is a loss of between £14.2 million and £8.1 million in a company-compiled poll.

Net Fees and Pretax Loss

It continues to expect annual net fees slightly lower than year-ago levels.

Robert Walters, which recruits professionals across finance, accounting, and corporate roles, posted a smaller pretax loss of £6.8 million ($9.07 million) for the six months to June, versus a loss of £10.2 million a year earlier.

Industry Peers

Last week, larger peer Randstad hinted at improving hiring demand.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru with additional reporting by Nithyashree R B; Writing by Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Janane Venkatraman and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Robert Walters predicts its full-year operating loss will land toward the narrower analyst‑expected range (£8.1m–£14.2m), following a H1 pretax loss of £6.8m, an improvement from £10.2m a year earlier. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • CEO Toby Fowlston asserted AI has no impact on critical hiring decisions, limiting its role to automating routine white‑collar tasks. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot similarly dismissed AI‑fueled job‑cut narratives as “a bit of a fake story,” reinforcing a more optimistic view of AI’s role in hiring. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Data from ING and other sources shows minimal evidence that AI has reduced job vacancies in major economies, suggesting traditional economic factors remain primary hiring drivers. (investing.com)
  • Robert Walters is leveraging growth in Japan and the U.S. to support margins—Japan returned to growth in Q1 after a downturn, while the U.S. saw double‑digit net fee growth. (robertwalters.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Robert Walters view the impact of AI on hiring?
CEO Toby Fowlston says AI has no impact on critical hiring decisions, although it automates routine tasks in white collar jobs.
Which regions are contributing to Robert Walters' improved outlook?
Strength in recruitment activity in Japan and the U.S. is contributing to Robert Walters' improved outlook.
How have Robert Walters' shares performed in 2026?
Shares in Robert Walters have lost nearly 10% of their value so far in 2026.
What was Robert Walters' pretax loss for the first half of the year?
Robert Walters posted a pretax loss of £6.8 million for the six months to June, down from £10.2 million a year earlier.

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