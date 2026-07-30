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Egypt confirms drone caused fire on two gas vessels at Damietta - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Egypt confirms drone caused fire on two gas vessels at Damietta

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Drone Attack Sparks Fire on Gas Vessels at Egypt's Damietta Port, Impacting LNG Supply

Incident Overview and Implications for Egypt's Gas Market

By Mohamed Ezz, Marwa Rashad and Jonathan Saul

Details of the Drone Attack

CAIRO/LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A drone caused the fire that engulfed two gas vessels at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, the Egyptian cabinet said on Thursday, confirming that the blaze which erupted a day earlier was the result of an attack rather than an accident.

No party has claimed responsibility for the incident which happened not far from the Suez Canal that has become the last safe evacuation route for Saudi oil to global markets.

Authorities were continuing their investigations and taking necessary measures to protect Egypt's national security, the cabinet added. 

Initial Assessments and Vessel Details

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday that a drone had hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at the port, in an initial assessment that raised concerns about a further spread of conflict across the Middle East. 

Three trading sources familiar with the incident said the drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem. 

The Energos Winter was reportedly struck on its starboard side, causing a fire that was extinguished, British maritime risk management group Vanguard said.

Response and Containment Efforts

Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the fires at the port were dealt with immediately by firefighting and security teams and caused no injuries or fatalities. Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi went to the site to oversee response efforts, it said. 

Regional Context and Escalating Tensions

The drone strike occurred shortly after Iran carried out a missile attack against U.S. forces in Jordan, and Washington and Saudi Arabia struck Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against Iran and Yemen's Houthi group declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, apparently spreading the conflict to its widest since the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran in February.

Vessel Ownership and Management

The Energos Winter is a floating storage and regasification unit owned by U.S.-based firm Energos Infrastructure. Its technical, safety and commercial operations are managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Norwegian company Wilhelmsen Group.

Impact on Egypt's Gas Market

Market Sensitivity and LNG Supply

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT EGYPT'S GAS MARKET?

The incident comes at a sensitive time for Egypt's gas market. Egypt became an LNG exporter following the development of the giant Zohr offshore gas field, but declining domestic production and rising demand have forced it to return to international markets as a major LNG buyer.

Any prolonged outage would be closely watched by LNG traders for its potential impact on demand and spot prices.

Operational Impact and Capacity Concerns

The vessels are expected to remain out of service for some time, two sources told Reuters, with one saying that a tank at the Energos Winter was breached, potentially prolonging repairs.

The Energos Winter has regasification capacity of about 450 million cubic feet per day, equivalent to roughly 7% of Egypt's daily gas consumption and 16% of the country's total LNG receiving and regasification capacity, according to Egyptian consultancy ElAdl Studies.

"The outage is not expected to create an immediate supply gap because Egypt has alternative import facilities and fuel options available, but it would reduce spare capacity in the system at a time of peak summer demand," an ElAdl note said.

Alternative Options and Contingency Plans

Some of the options, it said, include maximising other regasification units, increasing use of fuel oil as backup fuel, tapping renewable energy capacity, and, as a last resort, temporarily reducing gas supplies to some industrial activities.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Mohamed Ezz and Jonathan Saul; Additional reporting by Nathan Chiang, Monica Naime, Nora Buli, and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alex Richardson, David Gregorio and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Egypt officially attributes the Damietta port fire to a drone attack, confirming it was not accidental.
  • The targeted FSRU, Energos Winter, has ~450 mmcf/d regas capacity—about 7% of daily national gas consumption and 16% of Egypt’s LNG regas capacity.
  • Despite no casualties and immediate fire suppression, the incident may tighten spare capacity as Egypt heads into peak summer gas demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire on the gas vessels at Damietta port?
The fire was caused by a drone attack on two gas vessels at Egypt's Damietta port, as confirmed by the Egyptian cabinet.
Were there any injuries or fatalities from the Damietta gas vessel incident?
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the fire at Damietta port, according to Egypt's petroleum ministry.
How does the Damietta incident affect Egypt's gas market?
The incident reduces spare regasification capacity during peak demand but is not expected to create an immediate supply gap due to alternative import options.
Which vessels were affected by the Damietta port drone attack?
The vessels affected were the Energos Winter, a floating storage and regasification unit, and Gaslog Salem.
What measures are being taken following the Damietta port incident?
Authorities are investigating the incident and taking measures to protect Egypt's national security, while maximizing alternative fuel and import options.

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