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ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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ING Prefers Bolt-On Acquisitions Over Large Deals to Boost Fee Revenue

ING's Strategic Approach to Growth and Revenue Diversification

By Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega

July 30 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based bank ING is focused on "filling in the blanks" in its products and markets through organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions, rather than pursuing large-scale deals, CEO Steven van Rijswijk said on Thursday.

Recent Acquisitions and Market Expansion

He pointed to recent deals in Spain and Poland to enter the private wealth segment, a service it has provided elsewhere but not in those markets yet.

Expanding Private Wealth Services

The strategy forms part of ING's broader effort to increase fee and commission income and reduce its reliance on interest-rate driven revenue by focusing on monetising everyday banking services and growing its private banking, investment, and wealth management operations. 

Fee Income Targets and Revenue Goals

Long-Term Aspirations

Van Rijswijk said that ING, which offers retail and wholesale banking services to customers in more than 100 countries, should aspire to raise its fee income to 25-35% of total income over time, a level he said was typical of most peers in Europe. He did not provide a definite timeline for the target.

CEO's Perspective on Fee Growth

"I'm very quickly growing my fees ... at the same time, the interest rate grows as well. Of course, I can't complain, I can't say, 'damn it, now we also have good interest'. But when I get some headwinds, I want to have a larger fee base," he told Reuters.

Short-Term Fee Income Projections

In its earnings report earlier on Thursday, ING said it was targeting fee income of around 20% of total income by the end of 2025, rising to about 21% by the end of 2027.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • ING is focusing on filling product and market gaps organically and via bolt‑on acquisitions, notably acquiring a 40% stake in Spain's Singular Bank and purchasing Polish asset managers, rather than pursuing large-scale mergers.
  • This strategy aims to shift ING’s revenue mix away from reliance on net interest income, by expanding fee and commission income—targeting 20% of total income by end‑2025 and about 21% by end‑2027.
  • ING’s CEO Steven van Rijswijk sees long-term potential in aligning ING’s fee income share (25–35%) with that of European peers, enhancing resilience amid interest rate fluctuations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What strategy is ING pursuing for growth?
ING is focusing on organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions to fill gaps in its product and market offerings, rather than engaging in large-scale deals.
Which markets has ING recently expanded its private wealth segment into?
ING has recently entered the private wealth segment in Spain and Poland, markets it previously had not served with those services.
What is ING's fee income target as a percentage of total income?
ING is targeting fee income to reach 20% of total income by the end of 2025, with a goal of approximately 21% by 2027 and aspires to reach 25-35% over time.
Why does ING want to grow its fee income?
ING aims to reduce its reliance on interest-rate driven revenue by growing its base of fee and commission income through everyday banking and wealth management services.
How does ING’s approach compare to its European peers?
ING aspires to achieve a fee income level of 25-35% of total income, which aligns with the typical range for most of its European peers.

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