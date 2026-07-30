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FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Banking monetary policy interest rates Economic Scenarios

Bank of England Outlines Economic Scenarios and Forecasts in July Meeting

Summary of Bank of England Economic Scenarios

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 3.75% on Thursday after a split 6-3 vote by its Monetary Policy Committee.

Below is a summary of the economic scenarios it set out. They factor in a high chance of two rate hikes by Q3 2027 as priced by financial markets.

Central Projection

Inflation Forecast

Inflation peaks at 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2026 then falls below target to 1.7% in Q1 2028 and then rises to 1.9% in Q3 2029.

Economic Growth

The economy grows at an annual rate of 1.1% in Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, then 1.7% in Q3 2028 and 1.6% in Q3 2029.

Energy Prices

Oil Prices

Oil prices follow the market curve and gradually decline from $76 per barrel during Q3 2026 to around $71 at the end of the forecast period.

Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas futures peak at just over 123 pence per therm in the fourth quarter before declining to a little under 60 pence by the end of the forecast horizon.

Inflationary Effects

The energy shock causes moderate second-round inflationary effects.

Milder Scenario

Inflation Forecast

Inflation reaches 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2026, 2.4% in Q3 2027 and 1.7% in Q3 2028 and Q3 2029.

Economic Growth

Growth is an annual 1.1% in Q3 2026 and Q3 2026, then 1.6% in Q3 2028 and Q3 2029.

Energy Prices

Oil and gas future prices are similar to the period after the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding was signed, around 3% and 6% lower than in the central scenario.

Labour Market and Pricing Power

There are no new second-round effects as a looser labour market and weak demand limit workers' bargaining and firms' pricing power.

Adverse Scenario

Inflation Forecast

Inflation reaches 3.1% in Q3 2026, 4.1% in Q3 2027, 2.8% in Q3 2028 and 2.4% in Q3 2029.

Economic Growth

Growth is at 1.1% in Q3 2026, slows to 0.9% in Q3 2027, then rises to 1.6% in Q3 2028 and 1.7% in Q3 2029.

Energy Prices

The oil price is 30% higher on average than the central projection and gas is around 60% higher, but lower than the Bank of England's most severe scenario in April.

Inflation Expectations

Persistently elevated energy prices lead to inflation expectations drifting higher, causing stronger and more persistent second-round effects than in the central scenario.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by David Milliken)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/SCENARIOS

Key Takeaways

  • The MPC voted 6‑3 to hold rates at 3.75%, with markets still pricing in a high likelihood of two rate hikes by Q3 2027 (moneyweek.com)
  • The central scenario projects inflation peaking at around 3.2% in Q4 2026 before easing below target, moderate growth, and gradual energy price declines
  • The milder and adverse scenarios diverge on inflation paths, growth dynamics, and energy-price assumptions, illustrating how energy shocks could influence second‑round inflation effects

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What interest rate did the Bank of England set in July?
The Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 3.75% following a split 6-3 vote.
What is the Bank of England's central inflation projection?
Inflation is projected to peak at 3.2% in Q4 2026, fall to 1.7% in Q1 2028, and rise to 1.9% by Q3 2029.
How are oil and gas prices expected to change?
Oil is forecast to decline from $76 to $71 per barrel, while gas futures drop from 123 to under 60 pence per therm.
What factors affect inflation in the adverse scenario?
Persistently high energy prices and higher inflation expectations lead to stronger second-round effects in the adverse scenario.

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