GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bank of England policymakers keep rates on hold but more back hike

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision and Economic Implications

By David Milliken, William Schomberg and Yoruk Bahceli

Monetary Policy Committee Vote and Immediate Market Reaction

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold as expected on Thursday, but a third policymaker backed a rate hike due to renewed conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep rates at 3.75%, the central bank said on Thursday, rather than the 7-2 split most economists polled by Reuters had expected. 

Catherine Mann — who expressed reservations about the stance of policy earlier this month — joined Megan Greene and Chief Economist Huw Pill in voting for a rise to 4%.

The rest of the MPC appeared in no rush to raise rates, however, sticking with the wait-and-see approach of Governor Andrew Bailey which he hopes will ensure inflation does not overshoot its 2% target by too much this year.

"Holding Bank Rate is appropriate as global conditions look to be more uncertain and inflationary, while domestic conditions are on balance more benign as regards the prospects for inflation," Bailey said.

Sterling softened slightly against the dollar after the BoE's announcement, while 2-year gilt yields, which are sensitive to the outlook for official borrowing costs, fell by about 2 basis points after the decision.

"For now, the Bank is not seeing enough to abandon its wait-and-see approach. Despite the sharp rise in energy prices, the majority appear unconvinced this will translate into more persistent domestic inflation," said George Brown, senior economist at Schroders.

Government Response and Inflation Forecast

New UK Government Seeks to Lower Cost of Living

NEW UK GOVERNMENT SEEKS TO LOWER COST OF LIVING

If Britain's central bank continues to keep rates on hold, it will be a relief for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham who has prioritised cost-of-living measures, including scrapping a tax on household electricity bills which the BoE said would help lower inflation by a tenth of a percentage point.

Bank of England's Inflation Outlook

The BoE's new central forecast - which assumes energy prices move broadly as markets expect and that spillovers from high energy costs into pay and price-setting are limited - showed inflation rising to 3.2% later this year from a 15-month low of 2.6% in June and staying above target until early 2028 when it would dip below 2%.

This is a softer inflation outlook than in the BoE's last full quarterly forecasts in April, but similar to what it predicted in June.

However, this scenario is based on financial market expectations that the BoE will raise rates in the final quarter of 2026 and again in 2027, in contrast to the expectation among most economists polled by Reuters that the central bank will be able to avoid further tightening.

Comparison with Other Central Banks

While the European Central Bank raised interest rates in June, Bailey has said the BoE can afford to keep rates on hold as it had cut rates by less before the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict at the end of February closed the Strait of Hormuz to most oil exports.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but three members of the Federal Open Market Committee said they would have preferred a quarter-point rise. Chair Kevin Warsh said he had "no tolerance" for inflation.

Policymaker Perspectives and Market Impact

Widening Middle East Conflict Caused Mann to Vote for Hike

WIDENING MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT CAUSED MANN TO VOTE FOR HIKE

The BoE's Mann cited a breakdown of a tentative truce between the United States and Iran and a broadening of the conflict this month as the main trigger for her change of view.

"This 'sporadic continuance' of the conflict that I hypothesised last month appears to be the state of play," she said.

Inflation Risks and Labour Market Conditions

Although British inflation is, unusually, below rates in the euro zone and the United States, that largely reflects how regulated household energy bills in Britain lag behind market prices.

For the MPC members who backed a rate hike, the fact that inflation has been above the BoE's 2% target for almost all of the past five years increases the chance of damaging second-round effects.

Others saw no evidence that these risks were materialising and focused more on a weaker labour market, where private-sector pay is now growing at the slowest pace since 2020.

However, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said the absence of second-round effects so far was "informative but not conclusive".

Quantitative Tightening and Future Outlook

Market Impact of Bond Sales

Separately, the BoE raised its estimate of the market impact from the reduction on its balance sheet of hundreds of billions of pounds worth of government bonds, judging it had added a "modest" 0.2-0.3 percentage points to gilt yields since 2022, up from 0.15-0.25 percentage points in a similar assessment last year.

Future of Quantitative Tightening Programme

This assessment comes ahead of an annual vote by the MPC in September on the pace of the quantitative tightening programme. In 2025, the BoE slowed the pace at which it reduces its bond holdings to £70 billion ($93 billion) a year from £100 billion. Financial market participants polled by the BoE see a further slowdown by the MPC in September to £50 billion.

(Reporting by David Milliken, William Schomberg and Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank Rate remains at 3.75% following a 6‑3 BSP split, with Catherine Mann joining Greene and Pill in backing a hike due to rising geopolitical-driven inflation risks (investing.com)
  • New PM Andy Burnham’s scrapping of VAT on household electricity from October is expected to reduce CPI inflation by 0.10 percentage points and relieve households by £45/year (gov.uk)
  • Inflation remains above target—roughly 2.6% in June—and the BoE forecasts inflation to stay above 2% until early 2028, assuming limited spillovers from energy and market‑expected rate rises in late 2026–2027 (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England keep interest rates on hold?
The Bank of England kept rates at 3.75% due to global uncertainty and a more benign domestic inflation outlook, despite some policymakers backing a hike.
How did the Monetary Policy Committee vote on interest rates?
The Committee voted 6-3 to keep rates unchanged, with three members in favor of raising the rate to 4%.
What factors influenced calls for a rate hike?
Renewed conflict between the United States and Iran and concerns about inflation staying above the target prompted some members to back an increase.
How does the BoE’s stance compare to other central banks?
While the European Central Bank raised rates and some US Fed policymakers preferred a hike, the BoE maintained a cautious wait-and-see approach.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Image for After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

Image for Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Image for UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

Image for UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

Image for EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Beach access row pits Italy campaigners against lido operators
Beach access row pits Italy campaigners against lido operators
Image for German inflation accelerates to 2.8% in July
German inflation accelerates to 2.8% in July
Image for Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most
Image for CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports
CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
UK heat-linked deaths this year approach 2022 record, health agency says
Image for De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
Image for Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Bank of England leaves rates unchanged, divided on outlook
Image for FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
FACTBOX-Bank of England sets out economic scenarios in July meeting
Image for Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter
Ferrari nudges up full year forecasts after beating consensus in second quarter
Image for ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
ING favours bolt-on acquisitions over bigger deals as it seeks to unify offering
Image for QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook after split vote
Image for Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand
View All Finance Posts