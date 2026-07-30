UK Reports Significant Increase in Cyclospora Infections After Mexico Travel

Sharp Rise in Cyclospora Cases Among UK Travellers

July 30 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday it was seeing a sharp rise in cyclospora infections among travellers returning from Mexico and urged people to follow food and water hygiene measures while abroad.

The agency said the parasite causes stomach illness, mainly through contaminated food, and does not spread from person to person.

Key Details of the Cyclospora Outbreak

Here are the details:

Reported Cases and Travel History

• UKHSA said 67 cyclospora cases were reported in returning travellers in England, Wales and Scotland between April 30 and July 15, compared with an annual average of 93 cases between 2022 and 2025.

• Travel information was available for 52 of the 67 cases, and UKHSA said 48 of those people had travelled to Mexico.

• One traveller reported visiting both Mexico and the United States, while one had travelled only to the United States and another to Kenya.

International Outbreak and Sources of Infection

• The rise in UK cases comes amid a larger cyclospora outbreak in the United States, where Michigan has recorded more than 10,000 infections and health authorities are investigating produce from central Mexico as a potential source.

• UKHSA said people infected with cyclospora can develop watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss and mild fever.

• The agency said contaminated herbs, salad items and soft fruits are common sources of infection.

Travel Destinations and Risk Factors

• Cases linked to Mexico reported staying at a range of hotels in the Riviera Maya and Cancun regions and consuming food and drinks as part of all-inclusive holiday packages.

• UKHSA said it expects more travel-related cases as summer travel to Mexico increases and warned infections linked to travel to the United States could also rise.

Health Advice for Travellers

• The agency advised travellers to drink bottled water, eat thoroughly cooked food and avoid uncooked berries, fresh herbs, unpeeled fruit and salads.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)