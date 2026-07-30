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UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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UK Reports Significant Increase in Cyclospora Infections After Mexico Travel

Sharp Rise in Cyclospora Cases Among UK Travellers

July 30 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday it was seeing a sharp rise in cyclospora infections among travellers returning from Mexico and urged people to follow food and water hygiene measures while abroad.

The agency said the parasite causes stomach illness, mainly through contaminated food, and does not spread from person to person.

Key Details of the Cyclospora Outbreak

Here are the details:

Reported Cases and Travel History

• UKHSA said 67 cyclospora cases were reported in returning travellers in England, Wales and Scotland between April 30 and July 15, compared with an annual average of 93 cases between 2022 and 2025.

• Travel information was available for 52 of the 67 cases, and UKHSA said 48 of those people had travelled to Mexico.

• One traveller reported visiting both Mexico and the United States, while one had travelled only to the United States and another to Kenya.

International Outbreak and Sources of Infection

• The rise in UK cases comes amid a larger cyclospora outbreak in the United States, where Michigan has recorded more than 10,000 infections and health authorities are investigating produce from central Mexico as a potential source.

• UKHSA said people infected with cyclospora can develop watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss and mild fever.

• The agency said contaminated herbs, salad items and soft fruits are common sources of infection.

Travel Destinations and Risk Factors

• Cases linked to Mexico reported staying at a range of hotels in the Riviera Maya and Cancun regions and consuming food and drinks as part of all-inclusive holiday packages.

• UKHSA said it expects more travel-related cases as summer travel to Mexico increases and warned infections linked to travel to the United States could also rise.

Health Advice for Travellers

• The agency advised travellers to drink bottled water, eat thoroughly cooked food and avoid uncooked berries, fresh herbs, unpeeled fruit and salads.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Between April 30 and July 15, the UK recorded 67 cyclospora cases among returning travellers—exceeding the expected annual average of 93 across 2022–2025; 48 of 52 cases with travel data involved Mexico. (gov.uk)
  • In the US, over 11,000 suspected cyclospora infections have been reported across 40+ states this summer; Michigan alone has logged over 9,600 cases with around 160 hospitalizations, linked epidemiologically to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. (axios.com)
  • Key sources of cyclospora include soft fruits (e.g. raspberries) and salad items, fresh herbs, and leafy greens—all often implicated in such outbreaks. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the recent rise in cyclospora infections in the UK?
Most cases are linked to UK travellers returning from Mexico and are thought to be caused by consuming contaminated food or water.
What are the symptoms of cyclospora infection?
Symptoms include watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss, and mild fever.
How can travellers prevent cyclospora infection while abroad?
UKHSA advises drinking bottled water, eating thoroughly cooked food, and avoiding uncooked berries, fresh herbs, unpeeled fruit, and salads.
Are cyclospora infections spreading from person to person?
No, cyclospora primarily spreads through contaminated food and water; it does not transmit directly between people.
Which regions in Mexico are linked to the cyclospora outbreak?
Cases are connected to travellers staying in Riviera Maya and Cancun regions, often through all-inclusive holiday packages.

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