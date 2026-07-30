Roy Y. Gagaza on the Retirement Planning Mistakes That Matter Most

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Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial journeys people undertake, yet several common missteps can compromise even the most well-intentioned plans. Many individuals underestimate the amount needed for a comfortable retirement, overestimate the reliability of income sources, or…

Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial journeys people undertake, yet several common missteps can compromise even the most well-intentioned plans. Many individuals underestimate the amount needed for a comfortable retirement, overestimate the reliability of income sources, or overlook factors like inflation and taxes. Others might delay saving, neglect important elements like estate planning, or fail to diversify their investments, leaving themselves exposed to unnecessary risks.

Recognising these risks can help future retirees build a more resilient and adaptable financial plan according to Roy Y. Gagaza. The good news is that most of these mistakes are avoidable with awareness, planning, and a willingness to adjust course over time.

Retirement planning has become increasingly important as people live longer and shoulder greater responsibility for funding their post-work years. Research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) consistently shows that many households remain concerned about retirement readiness, while the U.S. Social Security Administration notes that Social Security was designed to supplement retirement income rather than serve as most people's sole source of financial support. At the same time, organisations including the OECD have highlighted the growing importance of long-term savings, diversified retirement income and careful financial planning as populations age and pension systems evolve.

Delaying and Underfunding Retirement Savings

Many people put off saving for retirement, believing they will have more time later to catch up. This delay can make it difficult to build a substantial nest egg, especially as compounding works best over long periods. Consider someone who waits until their 40s to start saving compared to someone who began in their 20s. The difference in potential savings can be significant, even with similar annual contributions. Consistent saving, even in small amounts, can add up over time and help reduce stress about meeting future needs.

The power of compounding rewards those who begin early, because each year of growth builds on the years before it. Even a modest contribution made in one's twenties can outpace a larger contribution made decades later. For those who feel they have started late, the answer is not to give up, but to increase contributions where possible and take advantage of catch-up provisions that many retirement accounts offer to older savers.

The importance of starting early is supported by research from Vanguard and Fidelity Investments, both of which have found that consistent long-term investing and the effects of compounding can significantly improve retirement outcomes over time. Their research also suggests that maintaining regular contributions through different market cycles may be more important than attempting to time investment decisions.

Misjudging Expenses

A common oversight is underestimating how much money will actually be needed during retirement. Medical costs, in particular, tend to rise with age, often catching retirees off guard. Someone who plans a budget without accounting for rising healthcare premiums or unexpected treatments might find their savings stretched thin.

Daily living expenses can also fluctuate, especially as lifestyles change. Travel, hobbies, or even home modifications may become priorities, adding to the overall cost. Anticipating these can help create a more accurate and flexible financial plan. Overlooking seemingly minor expenses, such as gifts for grandchildren or occasional home repairs, may also contribute to budget shortfalls down the road.

Many people assume their spending will drop sharply once they stop working, but that is not always the case. Early retirement years often bring higher discretionary spending as new retirees finally pursue long-delayed plans. A thoughtful approach to estimating future costs gives retirees a clearer picture of what they truly need to set aside.

Overreliance on Social Security and Single Income Sources

Relying solely on Social Security or a single pension stream can leave retirees vulnerable to changes in benefit structures or unexpected income gaps. Many discover too late that Social Security alone may not cover all living expenses, leading to tough choices or reduced quality of life.

Building a mix of income sources, such as workplace retirement accounts, personal investments, or part-time work, offers greater security. Those who diversify often find it easier to weather financial surprises and maintain their desired lifestyle throughout retirement. Some retirees may also consider options such as annuities, rental income or part-time work as part of a broader income strategy. However, each approach carries different costs, risks, liquidity considerations and tax implications, and may not be appropriate for every individual.

Timing matters as well. The age at which a person begins claiming Social Security can meaningfully change the monthly benefit they receive, and claiming too early is a decision that cannot easily be undone. Coordinating when to draw from various accounts, and in what order, can stretch savings further and reduce the risk of running short later in life.

Overlooking Inflation and Tax Impacts

The gradual rise in prices can quietly erode the purchasing power of retirement savings. Someone living on a fixed income may find that everyday essentials, like groceries and utilities, take up a larger share of their budget over the years. Failing to account for inflation can mean a comfortable retirement plan falls short over time.

Taxes also affect how much income is available after retirement. Withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts are often subject to income tax, which can surprise those who did not account for it in their calculations. Taking steps to structure withdrawals and investments wisely can help mitigate these effects and preserve more of a nest egg. Depending on an individual’s tax position, income needs and financial circumstances, tax-advantaged accounts or a Roth conversion may be considered as part of retirement planning. Such decisions can create immediate and long-term tax consequences and should be assessed with appropriately qualified tax and financial professionals.

Because retirement can last twenty or thirty years or more, even a modest annual inflation rate can dramatically reduce what a dollar buys by the end of that period. Planning for this reality often means making investments that can grow over time, rather than keeping everything in low-yield accounts that may not keep pace with rising costs.

No single retirement-income or tax strategy is suitable for everyone. The appropriateness of any approach will depend on factors including age, income, assets, risk tolerance, liquidity needs, tax status and long-term financial objectives.

Neglecting Investment Diversification

Concentrating investments in just one or two areas can expose retirees to greater risk. When the market shifts or a particular sector underperforms, the impact can be far more severe without a balanced portfolio. Some people who put all their savings into company stock or a single asset class may face significant losses right when they need stability most. The emotional toll of market volatility can also lead to hasty decisions, such as selling assets at a loss.

Spreading investments across a mix of asset types tends to smooth out returns and protect against unexpected downturns. Adjusting this mix as retirement approaches can help align risk levels with financial goals. As Gagaza notes, a portfolio that suited someone in their working years may carry too much risk once steady paychecks stop, which is why revisiting the strategy regularly is so important.

Missing Out on Estate Planning

Failing to establish clear plans for assets can lead to confusion and unintended consequences for loved ones. Without updated wills or beneficiary designations, assets might not be distributed as intended, causing unnecessary stress during a difficult time. Family disputes and lengthy probate processes can also arise when proper planning is neglected, further complicating matters for heirs.

Regular reviews of retirement and estate plans ensure they stay aligned with current needs and legal requirements, reducing uncertainty and helping secure a smoother transition. Beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and insurance policies deserve particular attention, since these often override instructions left in a will and are easy to forget after major life events such as a marriage, divorce, or the birth of a grandchild.

Building a Plan That Lasts

Avoiding these pitfalls comes down to a few enduring habits: starting early, saving consistently, planning realistically for expenses, diversifying both income and investments, and keeping estate documents up to date. By treating a retirement plan as a living document rather than a one-time task, future retirees give themselves the flexibility to adapt and the confidence to enjoy the years they spent a lifetime preparing for.

About Roy Y. Gagaza

Roy Y. Gagaza is a financial professional with Journey Wealth Management who focuses on retirement income planning, wealth preservation and long-term financial strategies. Individuals seeking additional information about his work and services can visit JourneyWlthManagement.com or schedule a call to learn more about Roy Gagaza, his team, the WealthWize Way.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Retirement strategies should be assessed according to individual circumstances with appropriately qualified professionals.

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