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Finance

German inflation accelerates to 2.8% in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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German Inflation Climbs to 2.8% in July 2024 Due to Higher Energy Costs

July Inflation Data and Contributing Factors

By Maria Martinez

Inflation Overview

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose in July on higher energy prices caused by the Iran conflict, while core inflation fell slightly.

Inflation accelerated to 2.8% year-on-year, in line with forecasts, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the EU-harmonised consumer price index to come in at 2.8% in July, compared with 2.4% the month before.

Energy and Core Inflation Breakdown

Energy Inflation

Energy inflation drove the increase, rising to 8.3% in July from 3.4% in the previous month.

Core Inflation

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 2.4% from 2.5% in June.

Broader Euro Zone Context

Upcoming Euro Zone Inflation Data

The German data come ahead of the euro zone inflation release on Friday. Inflation in the bloc is expected to come in at 2.9%, slightly above June's 2.8%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

ECB Policy Response

The European Central Bank kept borrowing costs on hold in July but left room for more tightening in the coming months as a widening conflict in the Middle East pushed up energy prices again.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Miranda Murray and María Martínez; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation hit 2.8% in July, up from 2.4% in June, aligning with analyst expectations.
  • Energy inflation surged to 8.3%, propelled by the Iran conflict, lifting overall inflation.
  • Core inflation (excluding food and energy) eased slightly to 2.4%, signaling softer underlying price pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the inflation rate in Germany in July 2024?
German inflation accelerated to 2.8% year-on-year in July 2024, according to preliminary data.
What factors contributed to the rise in German inflation?
Higher energy prices caused by the Iran conflict were the main contributors to the increase in German inflation.
How did core inflation in Germany change in July 2024?
Core inflation in Germany fell slightly to 2.4% in July 2024 from 2.5% in June.
How did energy inflation in Germany change in July?
Energy inflation in Germany rose sharply to 8.3% in July from 3.4% in the previous month.

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