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Major central banks steer a cautious hiking path - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Major central banks steer a cautious hiking path

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Major Central Banks Pursue Cautious Interest Rate Hikes in G10 Economies

By Alun John and Stefano Rebaudo

Central Bank Policy Decisions and Economic Impacts

LONDON/MILAN , July 30 (Reuters) - The bond market selloff after this week's Federal Reserve meeting highlights the challenge policymakers face as they grapple with what higher energy prices and the uncertain consequences of AI advances will mean for their economies.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, even as chief Kevin Warsh pledged an unwavering commitment to bring inflation down, confusing traders and triggering heavy selling in longer-dated bonds.

The Bank of England held rates steady on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan faces its own dilemma on Friday.

Here's where central banks in the Group of 10 developed economies stand, ranked from the highest policy rate to the lowest.

1. Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Actions

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates three times this year to 4.35%, the highest in the G10, fully reversing last year's cuts.

Outlook and Market Expectations

It now looks on hold for a while after Wednesday's inflation data undershot forecasts, though the RBA chief says policy makers are prepared to raise rates again.

Markets see a further hike later this year as likely but not certain.

2. Norway

Norges Bank's Recent Moves

Norges Bank meets in mid-August. It's already in hiking mode after a surprise move in May to curb inflationary pressures fuelled by the Iran war, but left rates unchanged at 4.25% last month.

Inflation and Rate Outlook

August is looking like a hold after core inflation slowed in June, helped by the short-lived decline in oil prices.

3. Britain

Bank of England's Approach

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 3.75%, as expected on Thursday, but a third of its nine ratesetters backed a hike.

Governor's Strategy and Inflation Target

The rest appear in no rush to raise rates, however, sticking with the wait-and-see approach of Governor Andrew Bailey which he hopes will ensure inflation does not overshoot its 2% target by too much this year.

4. United States

Federal Reserve's Recent Decision

A divided Fed left rates unchanged on Wednesday and Warsh declined to offer any clues about the rate path.

Market Reaction and Political Context

The lack of clarity heightened investor concerns about whether the Fed needs to do more to rein in inflation and steepened the U.S. bond yield curve as 30-year yields hit 19-year highs.

President Donald Trump, who hand-picked Warsh and called him "brilliant" following the Fed meeting, has made no secret in the past of his desire to see rate cuts.

5. New Zealand

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Tightening Cycle

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate to 2.5%, its first hike in three years earlier in July.

Inflation and Future Rate Hikes

With second-quarter inflation hitting a 2-1/2-year high, markets see the RBNZ tightening once more in September and again by year-end.

6. Euro Zone

European Central Bank's Stance

The European Central Bank left rates unchanged last week and traders still price two more hikes by early 2027.

Economic Growth and Energy Prices

President Christine Lagarde held the door open to a rate increase in September on top of a June hike, which left the deposit rate at 2.25%.

The euro zone is vulnerable to higher energy prices, but Thursday data showed its economy grew faster than expected last quarter as surging investment in AI and ample government spending helped offset a drag from high energy costs.

7. Canada

Bank of Canada's Policy Path

The Bank of Canada, this month, left its key policy rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive meeting, following an aggressive easing cycle last year that lowered borrowing costs to 2.25% by October 2025.

Risks and Outlook

Its rate outlook will hinge largely on energy prices and the evolution of trade relations with the United States, the two main risks to the inflation outlook.

8. Sweden

Riksbank's Dovish Position

Sweden's Riksbank is in the dovish camp, and in June kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.75%.

Energy Prices and Inflation

Sweden's fossil-free energy mix has muted the impact of higher oil prices on inflation, though markets see one rate hike by year-end.

9. Japan

Bank of Japan's Policy Outlook

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates steady at 1% on Friday. After raising rates in June, a second successive hike would be unusual.

Inflationary Pressures and Yen Impact

But given mounting inflationary pressure from the Middle East war, a weak yen and robust global AI demand, investors will be watching to see how hawkish Governor Kazuo Ueda sounds at his press conference.

Dovishness could weigh on the yen, already around a 40-year low on the dollar. [FRX/]

10. Switzerland

Swiss National Bank's Approach

The Swiss National Bank's key rate is at 0%, the lowest among developed markets, but a steady policy stance could prove enough to tame inflation, after the ECB has embarked on a tightening cycle.

Inflation Risks and Policy Outlook

While acknowledging inflation risks from higher energy prices, policymakers argued at their last meeting inflation was unlikely to rise rapidly above the 2% target.

(Reporting by Alun John and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Fed kept rates at 3.50–3.75%, removed forward guidance, triggering bond-market volatility and high long-term yields (axios.com)
  • RBA holds at 4.35%, the highest in G10, with another hike possible later this year if inflation persists (rba.gov.au)
  • Markets broadly expect more tightening ahead from central banks amid rising energy prices and AI-inflation risks (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which central bank currently has the highest policy rate in the G10?
The Reserve Bank of Australia holds the highest policy rate in the G10 at 4.35%.
Why did the Federal Reserve keep interest rates unchanged?
The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged to assess the impact of higher energy prices and uncertain AI advances on inflation.
How is the Bank of England responding to inflation concerns?
The Bank of England kept rates on hold but remains cautious, following a wait-and-see approach to ensure inflation remains close to its 2% target.
What factors are impacting central bank decisions globally?
Global central bank decisions are influenced by rising energy prices, market uncertainty due to AI, and ongoing geopolitical risks.
What is the outlook for the European Central Bank’s policy rate?
The European Central Bank is leaving room for further hikes, with two additional increases priced in by early 2027.

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