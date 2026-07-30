De' Longhi Increases 2026 EBITDA Forecast Following Strong Q2 Results
De' Longhi Raises 2026 Guidance After Impressive Second Quarter
Updated EBITDA Forecast for 2026
July 30 (Reuters) - Italian appliance maker De' Longhi raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a €670 million-€690 million ($769.16 million-$792.12 million) range on Thursday, citing revenue growth and margin expansion.
Stock Market Reaction
Share Price Performance
Shares in De' Longhi rose as much as 5% after the company reported second-quarter net profit up 34.5% year on year to €79.7 million.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8711 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Matt Scuffham)