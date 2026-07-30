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Finance

De' Longhi raises 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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De' Longhi Increases 2026 EBITDA Forecast Following Strong Q2 Results

De' Longhi Raises 2026 Guidance After Impressive Second Quarter

Updated EBITDA Forecast for 2026

July 30 (Reuters) - Italian appliance maker De' Longhi raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a €670 million-€690 million ($769.16 million-$792.12 million) range on Thursday, citing revenue growth and margin expansion.

Stock Market Reaction

Share Price Performance

Shares in De' Longhi rose as much as 5% after the company reported second-quarter net profit up 34.5% year on year to €79.7 million.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • New 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to €670 million–€690 million (≈ $769–792 million), reflecting confidence in continued margin expansion and revenue growth (es.tradingview.com).
  • Second‑quarter net profit surged 34.5% year‑on‑year to €79.7 million, fueling investor optimism and a share price jump of up to 5% (es.tradingview.com).
  • The guidance upgrade builds on solid Q1 results—6.6% organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates, strong professional division performance and margin improvement—underscoring momentum into H2 2026 (businesswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is De' Longhi's new 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance?
De' Longhi increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of €670 million to €690 million.
How much did De' Longhi's Q2 net profit grow year on year?
De' Longhi's second-quarter net profit rose 34.5% year on year to €79.7 million.
How did the market react to De' Longhi's updated guidance?
Shares in De' Longhi rose as much as 5% following the announcement.

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