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Finance

Italy's IFIS replaces CEO after central bank audit finds issues, shares sink

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Banca IFIS Appoints New CEO After Central Bank Flags Risk, Shares Dive 14.5%

Central Bank Inspection Prompts Leadership Change and Governance Overhaul

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Specialist Italian lender Banca IFIS said on Friday it had appointed a new chief executive and was strengthening its governance structure after an extensive on-site inspection by the country's banking supervisor raised a number of issues.

Shares in IFIS fell 14.5%, triggering an automatic trading suspension, while Italy's banking share index rose 1.4%.

Details of the Central Bank's Report

IFIS said it had received on Wednesday a report from the Bank of Italy which conducted a supervisory audit between January and June.

Key Risks Identified

The central bank flagged anti-money laundering, digital technology and operational risks and questioned the adequacy of the internal control system and the governance structure.

Loan Assessment and Capital Requirements

IFIS said it would continue the assessment of loans on its books to ensure they are properly classified.

The Bank of Italy has 90 days to decide the size of additional capital requirements for IFIS, the lender said, adding it would have 45 days to present its own observations.

IFIS said two penalty proceedings against the bank had been initiated, without providing further details.

Actions Taken by IFIS

Governance and Risk Management Improvements

To align with the central bank's indications, IFIS is reviewing its credit procedures, hiring new professionals, strengthening the internal risk and control functions and drawing up a new business plan.

Leadership Transition

The lender's board named Raffaele Zingone as the new chief executive with immediate effect, replacing Frederik Geertman. Zingone has been with IFIS for two decades, becoming chief commercial officer in 2021 and leading digital lender illimity since last year.

Strategic Moves and Ownership Structure

Acquisition and Integration of illimity

IFIS, which is 45% owned by the Fuerstenberg family through Luxemobourg-based vehicle Fuerstenberg Scogliera Holding, bought illimity last year in the consolidation wave sweeping Italian banking.

IFIS said the Bank of Italy had authorised it to incorporate illimity, which specialised in bad loans, a market that has dried up in Italy. IFIS is now selling its own bad loan operations. It said it had just received non binding bids for the business and aimed to conclude the sale this year.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of Italy’s on-site audit (Jan–Jun) uncovered shortcomings in anti‑money laundering, ICT and operational risk frameworks, governance and internal controls
  • Immediate appointment of Raffaele Zingone as CEO, bolstering risk, governance functions and credit review processes
  • Share price dropped ~14.5%, automatic trading halt; IFIS pursuing NPL unit sale and awaits Bank of Italy’s decision on capital add‑ons

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banca IFIS replace its CEO?
Banca IFIS replaced its CEO following a central bank audit that raised concerns over governance, internal controls, and risk management.
What issues did the Bank of Italy flag at Banca IFIS?
The Bank of Italy highlighted problems with anti-money laundering, digital technology and operational risks, and questioned the adequacy of internal controls.
How did Banca IFIS shares react to the news?
Banca IFIS shares fell 14.5%, triggering an automatic trading suspension.
What steps is Banca IFIS taking in response to the audit?
The bank is strengthening governance, reviewing credit procedures, hiring new professionals, and reinforcing internal risk and control functions.
Who is the new CEO of Banca IFIS?
Raffaele Zingone has been appointed as the new chief executive of Banca IFIS, replacing Frederik Geertman.

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