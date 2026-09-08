GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Israel Shuts Down British Consulate in East Jerusalem After UK Sanctions

Israel's Diplomatic Response to UK Sanctions

Closure of British Consulate in East Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday said that it was closing Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem, accredited to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, after London announced it was imposing sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements.

Additional Diplomatic and Security Measures

Exclusion from U.S.-Led Coordination Mission

Saar also said Britain would no longer be able to allowed to participate in the U.S.-led coordination mission for Gaza in Israel, that British training of Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank would be terminated, and that some elected UK officials and other nationals would be banned from entering Israel.

Official Statements and Accusations

"The British move is morally distorted, and constitutes blatant interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and its electoral process," he said, labelling what he described as accusations made by Foreign Minister Ed Miliband earlier as "outrageous lies".

Coordination with Israeli Leadership

Saar said that he had coordinated Israel's response with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel will hold an election in late October.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Steven Scheer and Lina Obeid; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Israel is shuttering the British consulate in East Jerusalem and severing participation in U.S.-led Gaza coordination following Britain’s sanctions on settlement goods (apnews.com)
  • The UK, led by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, has introduced a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as part of a broader sanctions regime aimed at supporting a two‑state solution (amp.dw.com)
  • Israeli officials, including Saar and other ministers, have labeled Britain’s sanctions as interference, predicting retaliatory measures ahead of Israel’s October election (timesofisrael.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel decide to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem?
Israel closed the British consulate in East Jerusalem after the UK imposed sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements.
What other diplomatic actions did Israel take against the UK?
Israel banned UK officials from some activities, ended British participation in the Gaza coordination mission, and stopped British training of Palestinian Authority forces.
Who coordinated Israel's response to the UK's sanctions?
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar coordinated the response with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
How did Israel's foreign minister describe the UK's actions?
Israel's foreign minister called the British move 'morally distorted' and labeled UK accusations as 'outrageous lies.'

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027

Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027

Image for French energy unions threaten strikes next week over proposal to curb benefits, pay

French energy unions threaten strikes next week over proposal to curb benefits, pay

Image for Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks

Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks

Image for Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Image for Wall Street dips as yen, oil gain amid Middle East strife

Wall Street dips as yen, oil gain amid Middle East strife

Image for Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports

Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain, France and Canada ban imports from Israeli settlements, citing threat to two-state solution
Britain, France and Canada ban imports from Israeli settlements, citing threat to two-state solution
Image for EU wants initial Chinese action on trade gap by early October
EU wants initial Chinese action on trade gap by early October
Image for 'Harry Potter' publisher Bloomsbury's founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years
'Harry Potter' publisher Bloomsbury's founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years
Image for Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest
Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest
Image for BoE's Bailey says market curve shows inflation "risk premium"
BoE's Bailey says market curve shows inflation "risk premium"
Image for Why Cash Conversion Is Becoming a Board-Level Finance Metric
Why Cash Conversion Is Becoming a Board-Level Finance Metric
Image for Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit
Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit
Image for Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows
Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows
Image for Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt
Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt
Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Image for Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say
Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say
Image for Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine
Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine
View All Finance Posts