GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy’s League Proposes €3 Billion Bank Levy for 2027 State Budget

Overview of the Proposed Bank Levy and Political Reactions

Details of the League’s Proposal

ROME, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian banks should contribute up to €3 billion euros ($3.49 billion) to help the government fund tax cuts and spending hikes in next year's budget, the co-ruling League party said in a statement on Tuesday.

A 5% levy (on profits) could generate between €2 and €3 billion in funds to be allocated to supporting families and businesses and to strengthening security measures, the right-wing party said.

Political Opposition and Coalition Dynamics

Forza Italia’s Stance on the Bank Levy

The proposal, however, is expected to face resistance from one of the League's coalition allies, the more centrist Forza Italia party.

Forza Italia has consistently opposed the League's calls for a tax on what it calls banks' "extra profits", triggering tensions in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling alliance.

Alternative Approaches Suggested by Forza Italia

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the leader of Forza Italia, said this month the terms of any contribution should be agreed with the affected companies and take the form of advance tax payments.

Context of the Budget and Additional Measures

Upcoming Budget Conference

The League issued the statement on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday on the priorities of the upcoming budget, to be presented next month. The conference will be attended by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a leading party member.

Existing and Proposed Fiscal Measures

The €2-3 billion proposed by the League would come on top of some €12 billion the government already aims to garner from Italy's banks and insurers through 2028, thanks to a package of measures contained in the 2026 budget.

Higher Tax Band for IRAP Corporate Tax

These include a higher tax band for the IRAP corporate tax.

Significance of the 2027 Budget

Next year's budget will be the last one under Giorgia Meloni's government before national elections expected in 2027.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • League party proposes a 5% levy on bank profits in 2027, aiming to raise up to €3 billion for social and security programs
  • This levy would supplement around €12 billion expected from banks and insurers through 2028 via 2026 budget measures
  • The proposal may face opposition from coalition partner Forza Italia, which prefers negotiated advance tax payments and opposes levies on 'extra profits'

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the League party proposing for Italian banks?
The League party proposes that banks contribute up to €3 billion to the 2027 state budget through a 5% levy on profits.
How will the funds from the bank levy be used?
Funds raised would support families and businesses and strengthen security measures in Italy.
Why does Forza Italia oppose the proposed bank tax?
Forza Italia consistently opposes extra profit taxes on banks, preferring that any contribution is negotiated and structured as advance tax payments.
How much revenue does the Italian government seek from banks and insurers by 2028?
The government aims to collect about €12 billion from banks and insurers through 2028.
What is the timeline for Italy's 2027 budget proposal?
The upcoming budget, including the proposed bank levy, is to be presented next month and will be the last budget before national elections in 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

Image for French energy unions threaten strikes next week over proposal to curb benefits, pay

French energy unions threaten strikes next week over proposal to curb benefits, pay

Image for Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks

Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks

Image for Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Image for Wall Street dips as yen, oil gain amid Middle East strife

Wall Street dips as yen, oil gain amid Middle East strife

Image for Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports

Air traffic control issue disrupts departing flights at major UK airports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain, France and Canada ban imports from Israeli settlements, citing threat to two-state solution
Britain, France and Canada ban imports from Israeli settlements, citing threat to two-state solution
Image for EU wants initial Chinese action on trade gap by early October
EU wants initial Chinese action on trade gap by early October
Image for 'Harry Potter' publisher Bloomsbury's founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years
'Harry Potter' publisher Bloomsbury's founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years
Image for Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest
Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest
Image for BoE's Bailey says market curve shows inflation "risk premium"
BoE's Bailey says market curve shows inflation "risk premium"
Image for Why Cash Conversion Is Becoming a Board-Level Finance Metric
Why Cash Conversion Is Becoming a Board-Level Finance Metric
Image for Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit
Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit
Image for Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows
Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows
Image for Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt
Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt
Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Image for Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say
Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say
Image for Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine
Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine
View All Finance Posts