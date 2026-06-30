UBS: 1 Million New Global Millionaires in 2025 as Wealth Growth Accelerates

Key Findings from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Personal wealth in 2025 grew at its fastest pace in years, creating nearly one million new U.S. dollar millionaires worldwide, Swiss bank UBS said in its annual Global Wealth Report published on Tuesday.

Global Wealth Growth Trends

Here are some details:

Overall Wealth Increase

• Total personal wealth globally rose by 10.8% last year, up from 4.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2023, as strong financial markets boosted growth, UBS found.

Millionaire Population Expansion

• There were "more millionaires than ever, everywhere" in 2025, the bank said. The United States, where over 440,000 people became new U.S. dollar millionaires, accounted for almost half of this growth.

Regional Wealth Dynamics

Europe’s Rapid Growth

• Wealth in U.S. dollar terms grew disproportionately quickly in Europe, largely due to last year's depreciation of the dollar compared to the euro, UBS found.

Inequality and Median Wealth

• While average wealth rose, inequality has deepened since 2020, UBS said. Median wealth, which better reflects the middle of the scale, declined in most countries, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthiest and the broader population, the bank added.

Report Coverage

• For the report, UBS analysed 56 markets it estimates to represent over 92% of the world's wealth.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)