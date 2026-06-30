GBAF Logo
Nearly one million people worldwide became millionaires in 2025, UBS report finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Nearly one million people worldwide became millionaires in 2025, UBS report finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Wealth Markets

UBS: 1 Million New Global Millionaires in 2025 as Wealth Growth Accelerates

Key Findings from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Personal wealth in 2025 grew at its fastest pace in years, creating nearly one million new U.S. dollar millionaires worldwide, Swiss bank UBS said in its annual Global Wealth Report published on Tuesday. 

Global Wealth Growth Trends

Here are some details:

Overall Wealth Increase

• Total personal wealth globally rose by 10.8% last year, up from 4.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2023, as strong financial markets boosted growth, UBS found.

Millionaire Population Expansion

• There were "more millionaires than ever, everywhere" in 2025, the bank said. The United States, where over 440,000 people became new U.S. dollar millionaires, accounted for almost half of this growth.

Regional Wealth Dynamics

Europe’s Rapid Growth

• Wealth in U.S. dollar terms grew disproportionately quickly in Europe, largely due to last year's depreciation of the dollar compared to the euro, UBS found.

Inequality and Median Wealth

• While average wealth rose, inequality has deepened since 2020, UBS said. Median wealth, which better reflects the middle of the scale, declined in most countries, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthiest and the broader population, the bank added.

Report Coverage

• For the report, UBS analysed 56 markets it estimates to represent over 92% of the world's wealth.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Global personal wealth jumped 10.8% in 2025, up from 4.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2023, driven by strong financial markets (globenewswire.com)
  • Nearly one million new U.S. dollar millionaires were created globally in 2025, with the United States accounting for over 440,000 of them (globenewswire.com)
  • Despite rising average wealth, inequality deepened as median wealth declined in most countries, widening the divide between the wealthy and the broader population (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new millionaires were created globally in 2025?
According to UBS, nearly one million people worldwide became new U.S. dollar millionaires in 2025.
Which country saw the largest increase in millionaires?
The United States had the largest increase, with over 440,000 people becoming new millionaires.
What was the global personal wealth growth rate in 2025?
Global personal wealth grew by 10.8% in 2025, the fastest pace in years.
Did wealth inequality change in 2025?
Yes, inequality deepened as median wealth declined in most countries despite an overall rise in average wealth.
How many markets did UBS analyze for the Global Wealth Report?
UBS analyzed 56 markets representing over 92% of the world's wealth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish government to introduce higher sentences in push against crime

Swedish government to introduce higher sentences in push against crime

Image for UK housebuilders face potential lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct

UK housebuilders face potential lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct

Image for US will stand with European allies in defence of Baltics, US general says

US will stand with European allies in defence of Baltics, US general says

Image for Italy's Del Vecchio heirs face off over reforms at shareholder meeting 

Italy's Del Vecchio heirs face off over reforms at shareholder meeting 

Image for EU unveils new steel import quotas to protect its industry from overcapacity

EU unveils new steel import quotas to protect its industry from overcapacity

Image for SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion 

SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism
UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism
Image for Ukraine hits Russia's Dubna satellite site for second time, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine hits Russia's Dubna satellite site for second time, Zelenskiy says
Image for Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch
Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch
Image for StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO
StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO
Image for ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat
ECB's inflation fears linger despite oil price retreat
Image for Exclusive-Turkey says NATO adjusting to security landscape, US not withdrawing
Exclusive-Turkey says NATO adjusting to security landscape, US not withdrawing
Image for UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation
UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation
Image for British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules
British car lobby group warns of £1.4 billion potential hit from post-Brexit rules
Image for Factbox-Morgan Stanley cuts Brent price view as Hormuz flows recover, flags 2027 surplus
Factbox-Morgan Stanley cuts Brent price view as Hormuz flows recover, flags 2027 surplus
Image for UK's Saga posts first-half cruise bookings ahead of expectations
UK's Saga posts first-half cruise bookings ahead of expectations
Image for Bird nests of fibre-optic cables show war's impact on Ukraine
Bird nests of fibre-optic cables show war's impact on Ukraine
Image for UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules
UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules
View All Finance Posts