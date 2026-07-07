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UK court dismisses Harry and others' lawsuit against Daily Mail - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK court dismisses Harry and others' lawsuit against Daily Mail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Prince Harry and others lose privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail

Overview of the Privacy Lawsuit and Court Ruling

Background of the Case

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Prince Harry, the estranged younger son of King Charles, and other high-profile British figures on Tuesday lost their privacy lawsuits against the Daily Mail's publisher, which had alleged widespread unlawful behaviour.

Harry, who was in Britain when London's High Court gave its ruling, has brought several legal cases against the British press and has long railed against their alleged abuse of power.

Prince Harry's Motivation and Previous Legal Actions

The prince, 41, who has long blamed the press for the 1997 Paris car crash that killed his mother, Princess Diana, saw bringing the lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher as his "public duty".

He held back tears in the witness box in January as he said the Daily Mail had made his wife Meghan's life "an absolute misery".

He had previously won against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid and settled a claim with Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, but Tuesday's ruling is a significant defeat in his battles with the media.

Claims and Allegations

Alleged Unlawful Information Gathering

He and the other claimants, including Elton John, alleged dozens of stories about them published by Associated Newspapers in the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday from the 1990s to 2011 were based on information which had been obtained unlawfully.

Publisher's Response

Associated, however, said the allegations were smears and the claims against it were dismissed in their entirety on Tuesday, in what the publisher called "an overwhelming victory for the Daily Mail and its journalists".

The Court's Decision

Judge's Summary and Reasoning

Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a summary of his ruling that the claimants had needed to prove that information published about them had been obtained unlawfully, but suspicion was not enough.

Key Point from the Ruling

"The court rejected the argument that, simply because information was private, and because Associated could not positively explain how it had been sourced, the relevant article must have been unlawfully sourced," the summary said.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Matthew Nicklin dismissed the lawsuit on July 7, 2026, rejecting claims of phone hacking, voicemail interception, and blagging as alleged by the claimants.
  • The group of claimants—including Prince Harry, Elton John, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Doreen Lawrence and Simon Hughes—had argued stories were based on unlawful methods; ANL denied wrongdoing and argued the claims were time‑barred.
  • The expensive, 11‑week trial (estimated cost ~£38 million) examined claims spanning from the 1990s to early 2010s, but Judge Nicklin found the case lacked sufficient merit and was too old under the six‑year limitation rule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed the lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher?
Prince Harry and several other high-profile British figures filed the lawsuit.
What was the allegation in the lawsuits?
The lawsuits alleged widespread unlawful behaviour by the Daily Mail's publisher.
Who dismissed the lawsuit?
Judge Matthew Nicklin dismissed the lawsuits in a written ruling.
When was the lawsuit dismissed?
The lawsuit was dismissed on July 7.
Who reported and edited the news?
The report was written by Sam Tobin and edited by Kate Holton.

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