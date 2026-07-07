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Moldova's Sandu names Osmocheschu acting prime minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moldova's Sandu names Osmocheschu acting prime minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Politics Finance Government Eastern Europe

President Sandu Names Osmochescu Acting Prime Minister After Munteanu Steps Down

Leadership Transition in Moldova's Government

By Alexander Tanas

Appointment of Acting Prime Minister

CHISINAU, July 7 (Reuters) - President Maia Sandu on Tuesday named Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu, a former international financial official, as acting prime minister to replace Alexandru Munteanu, who stepped down unexpectedly on Friday.

Munteanu's Resignation

Munteanu had said he could no longer do his job in accordance with his convictions.

Background of Eugeniu Osmochescu

Osmochescu, currently also minister of economic development and digitalization, takes office on Wednesday, according to Sandu's decree. Prior to joining the government, he worked at the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank's private sector arm.

Reactions to the Appointment

"I would like to thank him (Osmochescu) for taking on this responsibility and wish him every success in this mission," Munteanu said in a Facebook post.

Political Context and Next Steps

Consultations for Permanent Successor

Sandu told reporters on Friday she would consult parliamentary factions this week to name Munteanu's successor.

Parliamentary Majority

Her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) holds a majority in the 101-seat parliament.

Recent Parliamentary Elections

Munteanu had been appointed after September's parliamentary election, in which PAS resoundingly defeated a Russia-leaning rival to win a fresh mandate.

Interim Government Arrangements

Osmocheschu will on Wednesday chair a meeting of the government, which is staying on in an interim capacity until parliament appoints a new one.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Eugeniu Osmochescu brings over 25 years of experience, having left a World Bank Group role (~€150,000 annual salary) to return to Moldovan public service (moldpres.md).
  • Munteanu resigned on July 3, citing inability to serve “in accordance with my principles and convictions,” amid corruption scandal at MoldATSA and social backlash (euronews.com).
  • Osmochescu will serve as acting prime minister until a new government is formed; PAS holds parliamentary majority from September 2025 elections (gov.md).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Moldova's new acting prime minister?
Eugeniu Osmochescu, previously Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization, is the new acting prime minister.
Why did Alexandru Munteanu resign as Moldova's prime minister?
Alexandru Munteanu resigned stating he could no longer do his job in accordance with his convictions.
Who appointed the new acting prime minister in Moldova?
President Maia Sandu appointed Eugeniu Osmochescu as the acting prime minister.
What is Eugeniu Osmochescu's professional background?
Osmochescu previously worked at the International Finance Corporation and is also Moldova's minister of economic development and digitalization.
What are the next steps for Moldova's government?
The government will stay on in an interim capacity until parliament appoints a new prime minister.

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