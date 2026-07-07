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NATO to unveil big arms deals in Ankara before summit with Trump - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NATO to unveil big arms deals in Ankara before summit with Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Defence Europe U.S. Politics

NATO Set to Reveal Major Arms Deals in Ankara Before Summit with Trump

By Andrew Gray

NATO Leaders Prepare for Arms Deals Announcement Ahead of Trump Summit

ANKARA, July 7 (Reuters) - NATO leaders plan to unveil arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Ankara on Tuesday to show they are heeding U.S. calls to spend more to defend Europe before joining President Donald Trump for a summit.

European governments will announce the deals at a NATO defence industry forum before Trump flies in to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and join fellow leaders of the military alliance for the summit, which begins with a dinner on Tuesday evening.

European Defence Spending Increases

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday Europeans had made “staggering” increases in defence spending in part due to fears of Russia, which have surged since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but also because Trump had been “extremely forceful” in encouraging them to do so.

Trump has long accused European governments of over-relying on the U.S. to defend them through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has protected the continent since the early years of the Cold War.

“We are now creating an alliance which is sustainable, where the U.S. knows it is a fair deal,” Rutte told reporters in Ankara on the eve of the summit.

Rutte said last month that NATO's European members and Canada spent $90 billion more on defence in real terms in 2025 than in 2024, to reach a total of more than $570 billion -  an increase of around 20% in a single year.

Trump’s Renewed Criticism of NATO

Iran War Prompted Trump to Revive Criticism of NATO

But Trump has renewed harsh criticism of fellow NATO members in recent months, accusing them of failing to do enough to help the U.S. in its war with Iran and suggesting he could quit the alliance or disregard its mutual defence pact.

European officials insist they largely honoured commitments to let the U.S. use their airspace and bases in their countries, despite not having been consulted about a war that roiled their economies and was deeply unpopular in Europe.

U.S. Military Presence in Europe

The U.S. has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe, cut the forces it assigns to NATO’s defence plans – including an aircraft carrier, ​refuelling aircraft, fighter jets and drones - and ​launched a six-month review of its military ⁠presence on the continent.

European ​officials say they are braced for a repeat of some of Trump’s recent criticism at the summit but hope Erdogan and Rutte will use their close relationships with the U.S. president to keep the summit on an even keel.

But they say they cannot be sure of a positive outcome, given lingering tensions over Greenland and Iran, and Trump's volatile relationship with some leaders, most recently seen in a feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Defence Deals Under Wraps

Details of the Arms Deals

Details of the arms deals to be announced on Tuesday have been kept under wraps in an effort by NATO to make a PR splash ahead of the summit.

Major Announcements Expected

But Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz told Reuters on Monday her country would announce deals and plans worth more than €3 billion ($3.43 ​billion), including partnerships with Belgium on air defence and Britain ​on naval ships.

Replacement of AWACS Surveillance Aircraft

NATO also plans to announce it will replace its ageing ​fleet of U.S.-built AWACS surveillance aircraft with a Swedish alternative, Saab's GlobalEye, four sources told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Andrew Gray; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • The Netherlands announces concrete €3 billion‑plus defence deals at a NATO industry forum in Ankara, covering air‑defence cooperation with Belgium and naval ship projects with the UK (and Germany collaboration plans) (zonebourse.com).
  • NATO is poised to confirm selection of the Saab GlobalEye AEW&C platform—replacing its 14 ageing U.S. E‑3A AWACS aircraft—a move marking the first non‑Boeing surveillance fleet and reflecting a strategic shift toward European solutions (armyrecognition.com).
  • The arms deals and GlobalEye decision are being timed ahead of the NATO summit with President Trump, under pressure to show Europe is boosting defence spending, with such investments aimed at demonstrating 'fairer' burden‑sharing (straitstimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What major announcement will NATO make in Ankara?
NATO leaders plan to unveil arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars to showcase increased defence spending by European members.
Why is increased defence spending a focus for NATO?
Defence spending has surged due to fears of Russia's actions in Ukraine and pressure from the US for fairer burden sharing among alliance members.
How has President Trump influenced NATO defence spending?
Trump has pressured European countries to spend more on defence, leading to significant increases and new arms deals being announced.
Are specific details of the NATO arms deals available?
Most details are under wraps, but deals such as the Dutch-Belgian air defence partnership and replacement of AWACS aircraft have been mentioned.
What regional tensions are impacting the NATO summit?
Tensions include criticism of NATO's response to the Iran war, US troop withdrawals from Europe, Greenland and Iran disputes, and leadership disagreements.

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