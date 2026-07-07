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Explosions heard in Damascus during Macron visit, security source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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headlines Politics security Middle East

Explosions Reported Near Macron’s Hotel During Historic Damascus Visit

Details of the Damascus Explosions Incident

Location and Timing of the Blasts

DAMASCUS, July 7 (Reuters) - Explosive devices blew up on Tuesday in Syria's capital Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, a security source said.

Immediate Security Response

Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast.

Eyewitness Accounts

A Reuters witness heard explosions in the vicinity and smoke was seen rising.

Significance of Macron’s Visit

Macron is first major EU leader to visit Damascus since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Explosions occurred in Damascus during Macron’s visit, underscoring security risks in the capital.
  • Macron’s journey marks a historic thaw: he is the first major Western/EU leader to visit Syria since Assad was toppled in 2024 (apnews.com).
  • The visit reflects expanding diplomatic and economic engagement with post‑Assad Syria, even amid continued instability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the explosions in Damascus occur?
The explosions occurred near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to stay.
What security measures were taken after the explosions?
Roads were sealed off and additional security measures were implemented in the area after the blast.
Who witnessed the explosions in Damascus?
A Reuters witness reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising near the hotel.
Why was French President Macron in Damascus?
French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting Damascus, becoming the first major EU leader to do so since the Syrian president was toppled.

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