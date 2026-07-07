Explosions Reported Near Macron’s Hotel During Historic Damascus Visit
Details of the Damascus Explosions Incident
Location and Timing of the Blasts
DAMASCUS, July 7 (Reuters) - Explosive devices blew up on Tuesday in Syria's capital Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, a security source said.
Immediate Security Response
Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast.
Eyewitness Accounts
A Reuters witness heard explosions in the vicinity and smoke was seen rising.
Significance of Macron’s Visit
Macron is first major EU leader to visit Damascus since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)