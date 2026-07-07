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Headlines

Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Two Amid Ongoing Conflict, Say Medics

Latest Developments in the Gaza Conflict

Casualties from Recent Israeli Strikes

CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the territory's health officials said.

Airstrike in Mawasi Area of Khan Younis

Medics said an Israeli airstrike had killed a man and wounded two children in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli military told Reuters they had targeted a Hamas militant.

Strike Near Tent Encampment

Later on Tuesday, another Israeli airstrike hit near a tent encampment housing displaced families, killing one person and wounding five others, medics said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on this incident.

Background and Ongoing Tensions

Ceasefire Violations and Accusations

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes in Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached last October, saying it is targeting militants who threaten its forces or who took part in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. Nikolay Mladenov, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both sides have violated the agreement.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Palestinian and Israeli Losses

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, more than 1,070 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the two sides. Hamas does not disclose the number of its fighters killed.

Current Situation in Gaza

Israeli Military Control and Buffer Zone

Israeli troops control more than 60% of Gaza, patrolling what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes as a buffer zone to deter Hamas attacks. Netanyahu says Israel will not withdraw from the territory.

Humanitarian Impact

Israel's devastating aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza displaced nearly the entire population of 2 million people, most of whom now live in tents or damaged buildings in a narrow coastal strip of territory governed by Hamas.

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike 1: A man killed and two children wounded in Mawasi, Khan Younis, as Israel targeted a Hamas militant per military statement.
  • Strike 2: A later airstrike near a tent encampment housing displaced families killed one and wounded five; Israel has not commented.
  • Since the October 10, 2025 U.S.-mediated ceasefire, more than 1,060 Palestinians (many civilians) and four Israeli soldiers have been killed amid ongoing strike incidents and truce violations.
  • Nickolay Mladenov, the U.S.-appointed Board of Peace envoy, says violations by both sides—Israel and Hamas—continue to undermine the ceasefire and reconstruction efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least two Palestinians were killed in the most recent Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to health officials.
Where did the Israeli airstrikes occur in Gaza?
One airstrike happened in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and another struck near a tent encampment for displaced families.
Who did Israel claim to be targeting in the airstrikes?
The Israeli military stated it had targeted a Hamas militant during the airstrikes.
How many casualties have occurred in Gaza since the ceasefire?
Over 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire eight months ago.
What is the current status of displacement in Gaza?
Nearly the entire population of Gaza, about 2 million people, has been displaced, with many living in tents or damaged buildings.

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