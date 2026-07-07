Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Two Amid Ongoing Conflict, Say Medics

Latest Developments in the Gaza Conflict

Casualties from Recent Israeli Strikes

CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the territory's health officials said.

Airstrike in Mawasi Area of Khan Younis

Medics said an Israeli airstrike had killed a man and wounded two children in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli military told Reuters they had targeted a Hamas militant.

Strike Near Tent Encampment

Later on Tuesday, another Israeli airstrike hit near a tent encampment housing displaced families, killing one person and wounding five others, medics said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on this incident.

Background and Ongoing Tensions

Ceasefire Violations and Accusations

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes in Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached last October, saying it is targeting militants who threaten its forces or who took part in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. Nikolay Mladenov, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both sides have violated the agreement.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Palestinian and Israeli Losses

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, more than 1,070 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the two sides. Hamas does not disclose the number of its fighters killed.

Current Situation in Gaza

Israeli Military Control and Buffer Zone

Israeli troops control more than 60% of Gaza, patrolling what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes as a buffer zone to deter Hamas attacks. Netanyahu says Israel will not withdraw from the territory.

Humanitarian Impact

Israel's devastating aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza displaced nearly the entire population of 2 million people, most of whom now live in tents or damaged buildings in a narrow coastal strip of territory governed by Hamas.

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Gareth Jones)