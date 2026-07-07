Hungarian State TV Suspends News Amid Historic Media Overhaul Post-Orban
Government Reforms and the Suspension of State Media Broadcasts
By Krisztina Than
Temporary Suspension of News Broadcasts
BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian state television said on Tuesday its news broadcast was temporarily suspended as the government overhauls public service media to make it "independent and credible".
State television's main M1 channel posted the announcement on a black screen, displaying the message: "Public service media cannot lie. We apologise for doing this for many years nonetheless."
Dismissals and Unverified Reports
Earlier on Tuesday, local media reported that some state TV and radio editors had been dismissed. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Media Overhaul
The moves are in line with Prime Minister Peter Magyar's election promise to overhaul state media and stop what he called "propaganda" under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"Public media is now being revamped, so that it can be independent and credible in the future. News broadcast is temporarily suspended. Please stay with us!" the announcement on M1 read.
Restoring Checks and Balances
Magyar, whose party ousted Orban's nationalist Fidesz party after 16 years in power in an April election, has started to overhaul Orban's key bastions of power, including the state media. He has said he will restore checks and balances, and clamp down on corruption.
End of Propaganda and Future Plans
"It's a historic day, as the broadcast of propaganda has ended on public service media," Magyar said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that state Kossuth Radio has also stopped broadcasting.
Magyar said after the election that he wanted to create "a truly balanced, objective news service." In one of his first decrees as prime minister, he ordered a "comprehensive and immediate" review of public service media and its financing.
Challenges Ahead for Independent Media
But creating a genuinely balanced public service media
will be a major challenge, analysts have said.
Media Landscape Under Orban
Under Orban, state media came under increasing government
control as new media laws were enacted, and several private
outlets were either shut down or taken over by pro-government
businessmen.
Decline in Press Freedom
Hungary fell to 74th place in 2026 from 23rd in 2010 in
Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index.
Government Response to Criticism
Orban's government denied exerting pressure on the media and said it met EU standards on media freedom.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Aidan Lewis)