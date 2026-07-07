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Hungarian state TV suspends news broadcast for revamp after Orban years - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungarian state TV suspends news broadcast for revamp after Orban years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Hungarian State TV Suspends News Amid Historic Media Overhaul Post-Orban

Government Reforms and the Suspension of State Media Broadcasts

By Krisztina Than

Temporary Suspension of News Broadcasts

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian state television said on Tuesday its news broadcast was temporarily suspended as the government overhauls public service media to make it "independent and credible".

State television's main M1 channel posted the announcement on a black screen, displaying the message: "Public service media cannot lie. We apologise for doing this for many years nonetheless."

Dismissals and Unverified Reports

Earlier on Tuesday, local media reported that some state TV and radio editors had been dismissed. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Media Overhaul

The moves are in line with Prime Minister Peter Magyar's election promise to overhaul state media and stop what he called "propaganda" under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Public media is now being revamped, so that it can be independent and credible in the future. News broadcast is temporarily suspended. Please stay with us!" the announcement on M1 read.

Restoring Checks and Balances

Magyar, whose party ousted Orban's nationalist Fidesz party after 16 years in power in an April election, has started to overhaul Orban's key bastions of power, including the state media. He has said he will restore checks and balances, and clamp down on corruption.

End of Propaganda and Future Plans

"It's a historic day, as the broadcast of propaganda has ended on public service media," Magyar said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that state Kossuth Radio has also stopped broadcasting.

Magyar said after the election that he wanted to create "a truly balanced, objective news service." In one of his first decrees as prime minister, he ordered a "comprehensive and immediate" review of public service media and its financing.

Challenges Ahead for Independent Media

But creating a genuinely balanced public service media

will be a major challenge, analysts have said.

Media Landscape Under Orban

Under Orban, state media came under increasing government

control as new media laws were enacted, and several private

outlets were either shut down or taken over by pro-government

businessmen.

Decline in Press Freedom

Hungary fell to 74th place in 2026 from 23rd in 2010 in

Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index.

Government Response to Criticism

Orban's government denied exerting pressure on the media and said it met EU standards on media freedom.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • State broadcaster M1 displayed a message apologizing for years of misinformation and announced a temporary suspension of news to clear the way for revamped, independent coverage.
  • The media shake-up follows Magyar’s April election victory, ending Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule and enabling reforms aimed at dismantling pro-government media control—Hungary’s press freedom ranking had fallen to 74th in 2026 from 23rd in 2010.
  • Analysts caution that rebuilding an independent public service media will be challenging, given the deep entrenchment of state-controlled outlets, but early moves—like staff dismissals and media authority restructuring—signal a determined push for change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hungarian state television suspend its news broadcast?
Hungarian state television suspended its news broadcast as the government undertakes a revamp of public service media to ensure independence and credibility.
What changes did Prime Minister Peter Magyar promise for Hungary's media?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar pledged to overhaul state media, eliminate propaganda, restore checks and balances, and create a balanced, objective news service.
How did media control change during Viktor Orban's years?
Under Viktor Orban, state media came under increasing government control, new media laws were enacted, and private outlets faced shutdowns or pro-government takeovers.
How has Hungary's press freedom ranking changed recently?
Hungary's ranking in the Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index dropped from 23rd in 2010 to 74th place in 2026.

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