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Kremlin says Russia will follow NATO summit closely - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia will follow NATO summit closely

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Geopolitics International Relations NATO Russia Defense

Kremlin to Monitor NATO Summit in Ankara as Confrontational Remarks Continue

Russia's Response to NATO Summit in Turkey

Kremlin's Monitoring of the Summit

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would closely monitor the outcome of the NATO summit in Turkey, adding that a series of "confrontational" statements about Russia had preceded the event.

Context of the NATO Summit

Key Issues and International Tensions

NATO leaders are gathering in Ankara for meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to step up defence spending and following months of transatlantic friction over the Iran war and Greenland.

Kremlin's Official Statement

Interest in Summit Developments

"This is an event that is of great interest, including to us. Of course, we will be monitoring all the news and information coming out of Ankara,"  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Nature of Pre-Summit Statements

Confrontational Tone

He said a large number of statements about Russia had been made ahead of the summit. "To our regret, these were not statements about constructive engagement and dialogue, but rather statements of a confrontational nature," he said, without giving further detail.

U.S. Involvement and Ukraine Conflict

Trump's Comments on Ukraine

On Monday, Trump said he would talk about the war in Ukraine at the summit and that a resolution to the more than four-year conflict was "getting closer than people realise."

Russia's Hopes for Peaceful Resolution

Peskov said Russia hoped U.S. "efforts to steer the entire situation onto a peaceful track (would) ultimately succeed. At the very least, we, as the Russian President has repeatedly said, remain open to this."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia would “closely monitor” the outcomes of the NATO summit in Ankara, citing a pre-summit wave of “confrontational” remarks by NATO figures rather than constructive dialogue (apnews.com).
  • President Trump arrives urging allies to boost defense spending and demonstrate loyalty, while NATO seeks concrete plans to reach a 5% GDP defense target and plans to showcase significant arms deals during the summit (apnews.com).
  • NATO allies are set to reaffirm their iron-clad commitment to Article 5 and recognize Russia as a long-term threat, while pledging around €70 billion in aid to Ukraine through 2026–27 (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia monitoring the NATO summit in Ankara?
The Kremlin stated it is interested in the outcome of the NATO summit due to significant confrontational statements made about Russia before the event.
What concerns did the Kremlin raise about the NATO summit?
The Kremlin expressed regret that recent statements were confrontational rather than constructive, preferring engagement and dialogue.
Will the Ukraine conflict be discussed at the NATO summit?
Yes, US President Trump indicated that the conflict in Ukraine would be addressed during the summit.
What is Russia's stance on resolving the Ukraine war?
Russia remains hopeful for peaceful solutions and is open to US efforts to steer the situation toward peace, as reiterated by the Russian President.
Where is the NATO summit being held?
The NATO summit is taking place in Ankara, Turkey, with meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

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