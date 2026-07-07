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Headlines

Italy arrests two over alleged spying for Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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headlines security International Espionage Italy

Italy Arrests Former Intelligence Officer for Alleged Espionage Tied to Russia

Details of the Espionage Case and Ongoing Investigation

Arrests and Allegations

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy has arrested two people, including a former member of its intelligence services, for allegedly passing classified information to a Russian agent, the Rome prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the main suspect, whom they did not name, was a 59-year-old former officer in the Carabinieri military police who had worked as part of the intelligence community. The accusations include the transfer of protected information, as well as unauthorised access to IT and telecoms services.

Scope of the Investigation

Five other people have been placed under investigation as part of a probe launched in May 2025. 

Suspects and Russian Connections

Main Suspect's Alleged Activities

The main suspect is accused of taking money to pass on to a Russian agent information obtained from his sources who include four serving members of the Italian military. The Russian operative allegedly involved is protected by diplomatic immunity in Italy.

Russian Embassy Response

There was no immediate comment from the Russian embassy in Rome.

Political and Historical Context

Italian Government's Reaction

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said the investigation helped to reveal Russia's true attitude to Italy, where the government has provided military and civilian aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in 2022.

"This hybrid war is the tip of a gigantic iceberg, comprising external enemies and internal traitors who are prepared to sell out their nation for money, power or personal gain," Crosetto wrote on X. 

Previous Espionage Incidents

In 2021, Italian navy captain Walter Biot was arrested while caught handing over documents to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park, and was later sentenced to almost 30 years in prison.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The main suspect, a former Carabinieri intelligence officer aged 59, is accused of espionage and illegal IT access to obtain protected information from four to six serving military sources in exchange for money, relayed to a Russian agent with diplomatic immunity in Italy. (ANSA) (ansa.it)
  • Five additional individuals, including four still-serving military personnel, are under investigation; monitoring (digital and tailing) was employed to build the case. (ANSA) (ansa.it)
  • The case echoes a 2021 incident where Italian Navy Captain Walter Biot was arrested in a sting while transferring documents to a Russian embassy employee and later sentenced to nearly 30 years. (Wikipedia & Reuters archives) (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Italy for alleged spying for Russia?
Italy arrested a former intelligence officer and another person for allegedly passing classified information to a Russian agent.
What information was allegedly passed to the Russian agent?
Classified information, including protected data and unauthorized access to IT and telecoms services, was allegedly passed to the Russian agent.
Are other individuals under investigation in the case?
Five other people have been placed under investigation as part of the ongoing probe.
What is the significance of the Russian agent's diplomatic immunity?
The Russian operative allegedly involved is protected by diplomatic immunity in Italy, complicating legal actions against them.
What has the Italian government said about the investigation?
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto stated the investigation highlights Russia's hostile attitude and the broader risks of espionage.

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