Italy Arrests Former Intelligence Officer for Alleged Espionage Tied to Russia

Details of the Espionage Case and Ongoing Investigation

Arrests and Allegations

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy has arrested two people, including a former member of its intelligence services, for allegedly passing classified information to a Russian agent, the Rome prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the main suspect, whom they did not name, was a 59-year-old former officer in the Carabinieri military police who had worked as part of the intelligence community. The accusations include the transfer of protected information, as well as unauthorised access to IT and telecoms services.

Scope of the Investigation

Five other people have been placed under investigation as part of a probe launched in May 2025.

Suspects and Russian Connections

Main Suspect's Alleged Activities

The main suspect is accused of taking money to pass on to a Russian agent information obtained from his sources who include four serving members of the Italian military. The Russian operative allegedly involved is protected by diplomatic immunity in Italy.

Russian Embassy Response

There was no immediate comment from the Russian embassy in Rome.

Political and Historical Context

Italian Government's Reaction

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said the investigation helped to reveal Russia's true attitude to Italy, where the government has provided military and civilian aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in 2022.

"This hybrid war is the tip of a gigantic iceberg, comprising external enemies and internal traitors who are prepared to sell out their nation for money, power or personal gain," Crosetto wrote on X.

Previous Espionage Incidents

In 2021, Italian navy captain Walter Biot was arrested while caught handing over documents to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park, and was later sentenced to almost 30 years in prison.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)