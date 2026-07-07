Le Pen’s Office Ban Shortened, Electronic Tag Ordered by French Court

French Appeals Court Ruling on Marine Le Pen

Conviction for Misusing EU Funds

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - A French appeals court on Tuesday upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds but shortened her ban on running for elected office, potentially re-opening a path for the far-right leader to run in the 2027 presidential race.

Jail Term and Electronic Tag Order

Details of the Sentence

However, the court ruled Le Pen serve a three-year jail term. Although the court said two years were suspended, it ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year, making a presidential campaign politically and logistically difficult.

Implications for 2027 Presidential Race

Future Political Prospects

The ruling casts fresh doubt on whether she will seek France's highest office next year.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Richard Lough and Makini Brice)