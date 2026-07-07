GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Headlines

Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Finance Crime Europe

Ukrainian Woman, Monaco Bombing Suspect, Found Dead Near Kyiv — Report

Details Emerge in High-Profile Bombing Case

Discovery of the Suspect's Body

July 7 (Reuters) - The body of a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco last week was found near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources in law enforcement, the Ukrainian news outlet said the woman had been shot and her body was found close to 11 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Profile of the Suspect

Anastasiia Berezovska and the Interpol Red Notice

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, spoke German and was wanted by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

Timeline of the Attack and Escape

Attack in Monaco and Subsequent Flight

Monaco's deputy prosecutor said last week that the attacker had left the principality on foot to nearby France then fled by car to Germany via several European countries, including Italy.

Victims and Ongoing Investigation

Details of the Attack and Injured Parties

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday last week, sources said.

Suspects Detained

Ukrainska Pravda, citing another source in the law enforcement agencies, reported that two suspects had already been detained in connection with the case.

Backgrounds of the Detained Suspects

One of them is an officer with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), while the other is a former law enforcement officer, Ukrainska Pravda said.

Ukrainian police and HUR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background of Vadym Yermolaiev

Yermolaiev was given Cypriot nationality in 2019 and was placed under Ukrainian sanctions in 2023. Ukrainian media reported this was for doing business in Russian-occupied Crimea.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Berezovska, named in an Interpol Red Notice for allegedly planting a bomb in Monaco that injured Yermolaiev, was found dead near Kyiv at ~11 p.m. local time Monday, Ukrainska Pravda reports (apnews.com).
  • Interpol had issued a Red Notice on July 3 for attempted murder, placing an explosive device, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the Monaco attack on the tycoon and his family (apnews.com).
  • Ukrainska Pravda reports two more suspects detained: one serving officer with Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) and one former law enforcement officer; neither Ukraine police nor HUR replied to media requests (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the main suspect in the Monaco bombing?
Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman, was named as the chief suspect in the Monaco bombing.
Where was the Monaco bombing suspect found?
The suspect was found shot dead near Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Who was targeted in the Monaco bomb attack?
Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and his son were targeted and wounded in the attack.
What charges was the suspect wanted for?
The suspect was wanted for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.
Have any other suspects been detained in connection with the Monaco bombing?
Two suspects, including an intelligence officer and a former law enforcement officer, have been detained in connection with the case.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

Image for Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says

Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says

Image for Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar

Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar

Image for ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile

ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile

Image for NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones

NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones

Image for Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase

Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Explosions heard in Damascus during Macron visit, security source says
Explosions heard in Damascus during Macron visit, security source says
Image for NATO to unveil big arms deals in Ankara before summit with Trump
NATO to unveil big arms deals in Ankara before summit with Trump
Image for Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy
Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy
Image for Soccer-Egypt coach’s Palestine appeal thrusts World Cup back into political spotlight
Soccer-Egypt coach’s Palestine appeal thrusts World Cup back into political spotlight
Image for Soccer-Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory
Soccer-Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory
Image for Marine Le Pen's presidential hopes rest on French court verdict
Marine Le Pen's presidential hopes rest on French court verdict
Image for Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Image for Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
Image for France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled
France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled
Image for Soccer-England's adaptability shines in Mexico, now Haaland threat looms
Soccer-England's adaptability shines in Mexico, now Haaland threat looms
Image for Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan
Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan
Image for French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
View All Headlines Posts