Europe’s eIDAS reforms could change how companies verify customers, accept credentials and design trusted digital services.

The overlooked challenge in digital onboarding

Digital onboarding is often described as a question of convenience: fewer forms, shorter application journeys and less time spent uploading identity documents. For banks, insurers, telecommunications firms and other organisations, however, identity verification is also a trust problem. A company needs reasonable confidence that a person is who they claim to be, that a particular credential is valid and that the information collected is appropriate for the service. The cost of solving those questions repeatedly across countries can be significant.

Europe's emerging digital identity wallet framework offers a different model. Instead of each organisation collecting and checking the same documents from the beginning, users may be able to present recognised digital credentials through a wallet built around common technical and legal specifications. The European Commission's digital identity overview identifies banking access, contract signing and proof of qualifications among the intended applications. The important business story is not simply a new mobile application; it is the possible restructuring of trust between credential issuers, customers and relying organisations.

What the new framework actually establishes

The revised electronic identification and trust-services regime is founded on Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, which amended the earlier eIDAS framework. EU member states are required to make digital identity wallets available under the common regime by the end of 2026. Availability of a wallet should not be confused with universal adoption: organisations will still need to understand where wallets are operational, which credentials are issued and how individual acceptance obligations apply.

The design aims to allow people and businesses to prove identity and share attestations across borders. A wallet can hold credentials supplied by trusted issuers and present them to an organisation requesting evidence. Those credentials might establish identity, professional status or other attributes, depending on the use case. The EU framework also addresses electronic signatures and trust services, making it more ambitious than a simple digital copy of an identification card.

Critically, the intended architecture gives users greater control over which information is shared. A service that only needs to establish a fact should consider whether it needs the underlying document at all. This approach could reduce duplicated data collection, but the outcome will depend on practical design, interoperability and the rules governing the receiving organisation. A wallet does not automatically make all customer due-diligence checks unnecessary.

Why banks and other regulated firms are interested

A bank opening an account has obligations that extend beyond identifying a customer. It must assess the applicable anti-money-laundering requirements, sanctions exposure, beneficial-ownership questions and transaction risks. A verifiable wallet credential could streamline one element of identity evidence, but it would not replace those broader controls. Similarly, a lender may still need income, affordability and fraud checks, while an insurer may require information relevant to underwriting.

The commercial opportunity is therefore more precise than the slogan 'one-click compliance'. Standardised identity presentation may reduce friction and improve the quality of information entering a process. That may free staff to focus on exceptions rather than repeatedly interpreting unfamiliar documents. But savings should be demonstrated through actual pilot results, not assumed from the existence of a technical standard.

For cross-border businesses, interoperability matters especially. A customer who can use a recognised credential across participating jurisdictions may have a simpler journey than one who must establish identity separately in each market. The European Digital Identity Regulation describes the framework as a way to extend trustworthy identification into private-sector digital services. Whether commercial providers experience lower abandonment or lower fraud losses will vary by product, jurisdiction and implementation quality.

The operating model: issuers, wallets and relying parties

Three roles help explain the system. An issuer creates a credential, a holder stores and presents it, and a relying party evaluates it before providing a service. For example, an educational institution might issue a qualification attestation; an applicant could hold it in a wallet; an employer could ask for proof of that qualification. The employer's task is to verify the credential and its issuer under the relevant trust model, rather than trusting an image uploaded by email.

For a financial institution, the same idea could apply to identity details or other permitted attributes. Yet an authentic credential is only one input into a responsible decision. Organisations should examine credential freshness, expiry, revocation, the binding between a credential and its presenter, and the consequences of a compromised device. A reliable digital signature cannot cure a false statement made when the credential was first issued.

Integration will also require changes in existing systems. A relying party may need interfaces for requesting specific credentials, validating responses, recording appropriate evidence and handling failed or unavailable presentations. Businesses that maintain separate onboarding journeys for each product will need governance over common identity components, service availability and exceptions. The European Commission's implementation guidance explicitly addresses preparation by service providers and document issuers.

Privacy is an architectural question, not a marketing claim

Digital identity wallets are often presented as privacy-enhancing because they can support selective sharing of information. That benefit depends on what the service actually requests, stores and reuses. Asking for an unnecessary document through a sophisticated wallet can reproduce the same overcollection problem as a paper process. Compliance teams should distinguish technical capability from the legal basis for processing and ensure that retention periods and access controls match the service.

Organisations should also be cautious about linking activity across unrelated contexts. A credential designed to prove eligibility for one transaction should not become a general-purpose mechanism for tracking an individual's interactions. Product teams need to assess the risk of unwanted correlation, the records generated during verification and the security of any third-party verifier. Security and privacy reviews should cover the full customer journey, not just the wallet software.

Accessibility is another practical requirement. Some users may lack compatible devices, struggle with digital interfaces or choose not to use a wallet. The European framework emphasises voluntary use for individuals and safeguards against discrimination. Businesses should preserve appropriate alternative routes where needed and assess whether a digital-first design unintentionally excludes customers who most need access to essential services.

Questions businesses should resolve before rollout

A useful readiness programme begins by identifying where identity evidence is currently requested, what decisions depend on it and how much the organisation spends on verification and manual repair. It then separates those use cases into relatively simple credential checks and complex regulated judgments. This prevents an ambitious technology project from making promises about risks it cannot resolve.

Procurement teams should ask vendors to demonstrate interoperability with the relevant specifications and show how keys, certificates, trust lists and revocation information are managed. Risk teams should test scenarios involving lost devices, invalid attestations, credential mismatch, interrupted connectivity and disputed outcomes. Legal teams should establish which acceptance requirements apply in each jurisdiction and when a supplementary verification method is necessary.

Performance measurement is equally important. A realistic pilot can compare completion rates, verification time, fraudulent application patterns, support contacts and accessibility outcomes against the existing process. It should also track false rejections, customer complaints and the effort required to maintain integration. A lower average onboarding time is not a meaningful victory if difficult cases are simply shifted into a poorly supported exception queue.

What 2026 does—and does not—mean

The end-of-2026 milestone concerns provision of wallets by member states under the framework, not a promise that every European business will have fully integrated identity-wallet workflows on the same date. Implementation will involve technical readiness, credential issuance, market adoption and organisational decisions. Public pilots under the EU Digital Identity Wallet programme illustrate the breadth of intended use cases, but pilot participation should not be mistaken for production-scale evidence.

The stronger conclusion is that digital identity is becoming an infrastructure issue. Businesses that treat identity as scattered document-upload screens may struggle to adapt when portable, verifiable credentials become common. Those that map verification needs, minimise unnecessary data collection and build sound exception handling will be better placed to evaluate the technology on its merits. The objective is not to remove judgment from onboarding, but to make the evidence supporting that judgment more reliable, proportionate and portable.

References

European Commission's digital identity overview. https://commission.europa.eu/topics/digital-economy-and-society/european-digital-identity_en

Regulation (EU) 2024/1183. https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32024R1183

European Commission's implementation guidance. https://ec.europa.eu/digital-buildingblocks/sites/spaces/EUDIGITALIDENTITYWALLET/pages/881984674/Wallet+for+service+providers

European Digital Identity Regulation. https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/eudi-regulation

EU Digital Identity Wallet programme. https://ec.europa.eu/digital-building-blocks/sites/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=812548591