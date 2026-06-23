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Climate-vulnerable countries push for global funding framework

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Climate-Vulnerable Countries Launch Global Initiative for Predictable Funding

Global Compact Seeks to Address Climate Finance Challenges

By Marc Jones

Launch of the Vulnerability to Viability (V2V) Compact

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The world’s most climate-vulnerable nations and a set of major development banks launched a new initiative on Tuesday aimed at unlocking cheaper and more predictable funding for countries increasingly facing climate shocks and rising debt costs.

The "Vulnerability to Viability (V2V) Compact", agreed by the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and its "V20" finance ministers, brings together 74 economies and more than a dozen multilateral lenders from the World Bank to the Vienna-based OPEC Fund. 

Addressing Financing Gaps and Sovereign Risk

It seeks to address the financing gaps left by years of global crises, more frequent and extreme droughts, hurricanes or floods and what some say is a mispricing of sovereign risk that pushes up poorer countries' borrowing costs. 

Focus on Affordable and Concessional Finance

The Compact focuses on affordable and concessional finance, mobilising private capital and developing "shock-responsive" financing, such as loans with payment suspension clauses, that help governments maintain essential services during crises.  

Investment Priorities: Water, Education, and Health Systems

An outline of the initiative said it would prioritise investment in "water, education and health systems" sectors it said were "the bedrock of human security". 

Leadership and Advocacy

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley — a long-time driver of the initiative — said it would address an "injustice" that debt borrowed for sanitation systems, schools or hospitals usually has to be paid back within 10 to 20 years despite serving populations for generations.

Next Steps and Ongoing Coordination

Further details, including potential financing targets and mechanisms, are set to be developed in a white paper that the group expects to lay out at the World Bank and IMF's annual meetings in Thailand in mid-October.

The countries and development banks involved added that they were committed to using concessional resources "strategically and catalytically" and continue coordination.  

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • The V2V Compact unites 74 climate‑vulnerable economies with multilateral development banks to lower borrowing costs and plug financing gaps, amid escalating climate shocks and debt pressures. (cvfv20.org)
  • It emphasizes concessional finance, private sector mobilisation, and ‘shock‑responsive’ loans (e.g. payment suspension clauses) targeted at fundamental human security sectors—water, education and health. (cvfv20.org)
  • The initiative responds to systemic mispricing that burdens poorer nations with borrowing costs about 1.2 percentage points above advanced economies, costing them an estimated US$62 billion in excess interest annually. (cvfv20.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Vulnerability to Viability (V2V) Compact?
The V2V Compact is a new initiative by climate-vulnerable nations and development banks to secure affordable and predictable funding for countries facing climate shocks and rising debt costs.
Which countries and organizations are involved in the initiative?
The initiative includes 74 economies, the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), V20 finance ministers, and over a dozen multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and OPEC Fund.
What sectors does the V2V Compact prioritize for investment?
The Compact prioritizes investment in water, education, and health systems, considering them essential for human security.
What kinds of financing does the V2V Compact focus on?
It focuses on affordable and concessional finance, mobilizing private capital, and shock-responsive financing like loans with payment suspension clauses.
When will more details about the initiative be released?
A detailed white paper outlining potential financing targets and mechanisms is expected at the World Bank and IMF annual meetings in Thailand in mid-October.

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