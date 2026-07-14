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UK banks' lack of Mythos access a wake-up call, government AI adviser says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK banks' lack of Mythos access a wake-up call, government AI adviser says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking AI technology Regulation

UK Banks Urged to Develop AI as Anthropic’s Mythos Remains Unavailable

By Phoebe Seers

UK Banks Face AI Access Challenges and Strategic Decisions

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - UK banks' inability to access Anthropic's powerful AI model Mythos underscores the urgent need for Britain to build its own AI capabilities and adopt a more strategic approach to the technology, a government-appointed banking industry adviser said.

Calls for Domestic AI Development

Harriet Rees, chief information officer at Starling Bank, who was appointed “AI champion” by the finance ministry in January, said Britain needed to build AI infrastructure and models, and develop skills so “we are not fully reliant on U.S. tech providers.”

Strategic Imperative for the UK

"Now is the time for us to think very strategically about what we need to do to protect our leading position moving forward. Time really is of the essence, we don’t have two years here,” Rees said in an interview with Reuters.

Limited Access to Anthropic’s Mythos

U.S.-based Anthropic released Mythos in April to a select group that included U.S. lender JPMorgan.

Banks want Mythos because it is said to be the most advanced AI model for identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities, helping them patch weaknesses more quickly and strengthen their defences. 

Access Restrictions in the UK

In Britain, only a very small number of banks - mainly the UK operations of U.S. lenders - were granted access, according to Rees.

Big British lenders still do not have a timeline for when they expect to get access to Mythos either, the CEO of one of Britain's largest banks told Reuters last week.

Anthropic’s Statement on Mythos Rollout

An Anthropic spokesperson said: "We have begun the rollout of Mythos 5 to organizations outside the United States. We continue to coordinate with the U.S. government to expand access to the broader set of domestic and international partners."

Policy Recommendations and Regulatory Considerations

PACKAGE OF RECOMMENDATIONS

Rees, together with fellow ministry appointee Rohit Dhawan, Lloyds Banking Group's head of AI, has developed a package of recommendations on AI policy and regulation that aim to boost use of the technology.

Government’s AI Adoption Plan

The proposals, which also urge regulators to review the growing use of AI chatbots to deliver financial advice to consumers, were published on Tuesday as part of the government's financial services AI adoption plan ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual Mansion House speech.

In a statement, Reeves said she has "set out a serious plan for AI sovereignty, backing British companies to compete and win.”

Risks of Technology Concentration

Regulators have long warned that concentration among critical technology providers could pose financial stability and operational risks.

Expanding International Partnerships

Alongside work to build out domestic capability, the UK should increase its options by building relationships with AI firms outside of the U.S., noting those in China and France, Rees said.

Regulatory Oversight of Critical AI Providers

To improve transparency and strengthen the resilience of the AI firms on which banks already depend, Dhawan added that the UK could bring them within the remit of financial regulators by designating them as “critical” providers to the finance sector, joining four U.S. cloud providers announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • UK banks currently lack access to Mythos, prompting warnings from Bank of England on geopolitical hold‑ups (marketscreener.com)
  • AI Champions Harriet Rees and Rohit Dhawan propose building domestic AI infrastructure, expanding partnerships beyond U.S., and strengthening regulatory oversight (gov.uk)
  • U.S. has recently restricted Anthropic’s Mythos 5 under national security orders, underscoring risks of over‑reliance on foreign AI providers (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do UK banks lack access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model?
Access to Anthropic's Mythos is mostly limited to selected U.S. banks, leaving major UK lenders without a clear timeline for availability.
Why is Mythos important to the UK banking sector?
Mythos is seen as the most advanced AI model for identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities and strengthening banks' defenses.
What recommendations has the government made regarding AI in finance?
UK advisors recommend building domestic AI infrastructure, enhancing skills, and regulating AI chatbot use in financial services.
How is the UK planning to increase AI resilience in finance?
The UK aims to form partnerships with non-U.S. AI firms and bring critical AI providers under financial regulation.
What is the government's position on AI sovereignty?
The UK government supports developing domestic AI capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign technology providers and maintain sector stability.

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