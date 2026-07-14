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TYLSemi raises $43 million to create building blocks of custom AI chips - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TYLSemi raises $43 million to create building blocks of custom AI chips 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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TYLSemi Raises $43M to Build Open Standard Chiplets for Custom AI Chips

TYLSemi Secures Funding to Revolutionize Custom AI Chip Development

By Stephen Nellis

Funding Announcement and Company Background

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 (Reuters) - TYLSemi, a startup founded by executives from recent Qualcomm acquisition AlphaWave, on Tuesday said it has raised $43 million in early funding to help companies build their own AI chips.

Market Context: The Booming AI Chip Industry

Major Players and Proprietary Technologies

The market for such AI chips is booming, with major companies such as Meta Platforms working with Broadcom and others to develop custom semiconductors. Broadcom and its rival Marvell Technology both have proprietary technology for making chips talk to each other at high speed, and the only way to access that technology is to work with them to develop a custom chip. 

TYLSemi’s Open Standard Approach

Chiplets and Industry Collaboration

TYLSemi co-founders Mohit Gupta and Sunil Bhardwaj, who kicked off their company less than a year after Qualcomm's purchase of AlphaWave, want to take a different approach by supplying pieces of custom AI chips called "chiplets" based on open industry standards. TYLSemi's customers will then be able to mix and match those with technologies from other providers for packaging into a final chip.

Founder’s Perspective on Standardization

"I feel progress happens with standardization," Gupta told Reuters. "Whenever you do proprietary lock-in, it's a short-term game. Yes, you can squeeze (customers) given your position and whatnot, but it's not healthy for the market."

Investment Details and Strategic Partnerships

Investors and Strategic Backing

Matter Venture Partners led the funding round, with participation from Viola Ventures, GHOVC and Egis Technology. TYLSemi said it had also secured a strategic investment from "leading companies across the global semiconductor and AI infrastructure ecosystem" but did not name the investors.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • TYLsemi’s funding will accelerate development of production‑ready chiplets (connectivity, power, memory) reducing AI silicon development time and cost by up to 50 % (tylsemi.ai)
  • The platform, built on UCIe standards, enables customers to mix‑and‑match chiplets or pursue full custom silicon via TYL.Forge (tylsemi.ai)
  • TYLsemi is emerging from stealth with veteran leadership (Mohit Gupta & Sunil Bhardwaj), plans to deliver TYL.IO and TYL.Power samples via TSMC in 2027 (tylsemi.ai)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did TYLSemi raise?
TYLSemi raised $43 million in early funding to support the development of customizable AI chips.
What is TYLSemi's approach to AI chips?
TYLSemi provides chiplets based on open industry standards, allowing customers to mix and match technologies for custom AI chips.
Who led the funding round for TYLSemi?
The funding round was led by Matter Venture Partners, with participation from Viola Ventures, GHOVC, and Egis Technology.
What differentiates TYLSemi from companies like Broadcom?
Unlike Broadcom, which uses proprietary technology, TYLSemi focuses on standardization, avoiding vendor lock-in for its customers.
Who are the founders of TYLSemi?
TYLSemi was founded by Mohit Gupta and Sunil Bhardwaj, who previously worked at AlphaWave before its acquisition by Qualcomm.

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