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Finance

Norway oil service workers end strike, industry group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Norway Oil Service Workers End Strike, Restoring Petroleum Production

Resolution of Labour Dispute in Norway's Oil Service Industry

Background of the Strike

OSLO, July 14 (Reuters) - Norway's Safe union and employers have agreed to end a labour dispute in the oil service industry which had disrupted offshore drilling operations and reduced the country's petroleum production, industry group Offshore Norway said on Tuesday.

Timeline of Events

Strike Initiation and Lockout

The Safe union launched its strike action on June 15 after wage talks broke down, while employers later responded by announcing a lockout from June 27, affecting close to 2,000 workers.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Safe union initiated strike on June 15 after wage talks failed; employers countered with a lockout starting June 27 affecting roughly 1,272 workers (offshorenorge.no)
  • The labour dispute led to drilling delays, vessel halts and a reduction in petroleum output—estimated at 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent so far, with production losses around NOK 1.6 billion (~$164 million) (tradingview.com)
  • Agreement to end the strike was reached on July 14, allowing offshore drilling to resume and stabilizing production; the industry group Offshore Norway confirmed the dispute had concluded (offshorenorge.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Norway's oil service workers go on strike?
The Safe union went on strike after wage talks with employers broke down.
How long did the Norway oil service workers' strike last?
The strike began on June 15 and ended after an agreement announced on July 14.
What was the impact of the strike on Norway's oil industry?
The strike disrupted offshore drilling operations and reduced Norway's petroleum production.
How many workers were affected by the dispute and lockout?
The lockout affected close to 2,000 workers in Norway's oil service industry.
Who reported the end of the Norway oil service strike?
Industry group Offshore Norway announced the end of the strike.

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