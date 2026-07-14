Norway Oil Service Workers End Strike, Restoring Petroleum Production
Resolution of Labour Dispute in Norway's Oil Service Industry
Background of the Strike
OSLO, July 14 (Reuters) - Norway's Safe union and employers have agreed to end a labour dispute in the oil service industry which had disrupted offshore drilling operations and reduced the country's petroleum production, industry group Offshore Norway said on Tuesday.
Timeline of Events
Strike Initiation and Lockout
The Safe union launched its strike action on June 15 after wage talks broke down, while employers later responded by announcing a lockout from June 27, affecting close to 2,000 workers.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)