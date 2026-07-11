Ukraine to Investigate and Hold Officials Accountable Over Deadly Weapons Blast

Accountability and Investigation Following Vyshneve Weapons Warehouse Explosion

July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that officials who allowed weapons warehouses to operate in a residential area outside Kyiv where explosions killed 10 people had been identified and would be held accountable.

Details of the Russian Strike and Its Aftermath

A Russian strike this week on the small town of Vyshneve on Kyiv's western outskirts hit a warehouse housing arms, setting off a series of secondary explosions. Hundreds of houses were damaged.

Investigation by Ukrainian Security Service

Zelenskiy said an investigation by the Ukrainian Security Service had established which officials within the state weapons producer Ukroboronprom had authorised use of the warehouse in Vyshneve.

Violations and Accountability Measures

"This was a direct violation of both the law and a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's staff," he said. "The responsible officials have been identified and the state's position is that each of them must be held accountable."

Officials Implicated and Further Investigations

Without identifying those accused, Zelenskiy said the heads of two state-owned enterprises had operated in violation of the law and of decisions taken by Ukraine's military. Other officials who may have contributed to decisions would also be investigated, he said.

Ensuring Future Safety and Preventing Tragedies

"Every enterprise manager must ensure that such tragedies are never repeated," he said.

Public Reaction and Outcry

The episode sparked a public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and a lack of information from officials.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Alistair Bell)