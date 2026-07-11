Linda Noskova Triumphs Over Muchova for Wimbledon Women's Singles Victory
Wimbledon Women's Singles Final Recap
Match Overview
LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Linda Noskova beat fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-3 to win the Wimbledon women's singles title on Saturday.
Noskova's Performance and Key Moments
Ninth seed Noskova, 21, looked set for an easy win as she led 6-2 5-2 but had to endure an astonishing fightback from Muchova, who saved five match points in the second set, before finally prevailing to claim her first Grand Slam title.
Historic Achievement for Czech Tennis
She became the third Czech player in four years to win the Venus Rosewater Dish.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)