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Cricket-Former England captain Knight retires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Former England captain Knight retires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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headlines Cricket Retirement

Heather Knight Retires from International Cricket After 16-Year Career

Heather Knight’s Illustrious Cricket Journey

Announcement of Retirement

July 11 (Reuters) - Former England captain Heather Knight has announced her retirement from international cricket after a 16-year career, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Final Match and Career Milestones

Last Appearance at Lord’s

The 35-year-old will make her final appearance during the current Test match against India at Lord’s, the venue where she famously led the team to World Cup glory in 2017.

Records and Achievements

Knight, who debuted in 2010, bows out as England Women's all-time record appearance-maker with 320 caps. She captained the side 199 times between 2016 and 2025, securing 134 victories.

She had scored 7,988 international runs and six centuries prior to her final match, becoming the first English player to score hundreds in all three formats of the game.

Reflections and Tributes

Knight’s Reflections on Retirement

"It's hard to walk away because the dressing room and the people in the dressing room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me to become who I am today," she said in a statement.

"But I’m really content with this decision and I'm really excited for what's next."

Tributes from ECB Leadership

Richard Thompson’s Praise

ECB Chair Richard Thompson praised Knight as a standard-bearer, saying she would leave the international game in a stronger place.

Clare Connor’s Acknowledgement

Managing Director Clare Connor added that Knight's contribution had been extraordinary during a transformative period for women's cricket.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Heather Knight announce her retirement?
Heather Knight announced her retirement on July 11, as stated by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
How long was Heather Knight's international cricket career?
Heather Knight's international cricket career spanned 16 years, from her debut in 2010 to 2025.
How many international runs did Heather Knight score?
Heather Knight scored 7,988 international runs during her career.
How many matches did Heather Knight captain England?
Heather Knight captained the England women’s cricket team 199 times.
What major achievement did Heather Knight have at Lord's?
Heather Knight famously led England to World Cup glory at Lord's in 2017.

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