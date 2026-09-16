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US court dismisses 4chan's case against Britain's media regulator

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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US Court Rejects 4chan and Kiwi Farms Case Against Ofcom Over Online Safety Laws

US Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Ofcom's Enforcement of Online Safety Act

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. internet forums 4chan and Kiwi Farms' lawsuit against Britain's media regulator Ofcom has been dismissed by a court in Washington DC, which said it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

Background: Tensions Over the Online Safety Act

The owners of the forums clashed with Ofcom over its enforcement of Britain's Online Safety Act, legislation which has caused broader tension between U.S. tech companies and Britain.

Criticism and Support for the Law

Critics of the law, which is designed to protect children and vulnerable users from illegal content online, have said it threatens free speech. The British government has "fully backed" Ofcom in taking action.

Details of the Dispute

Claims by 4chan and Kiwi Farms

4chan, an irreverent site that hosts content including pornography and conspiracy theories, and Kiwi Farms had said "threatening communications" they had received from the British regulator interfered with their constitutional rights and operations.

Ofcom's Allegations and Actions

Ofcom had accused both of failing to respond to its statutory information requests.

Imposition of Fines

Ofcom sent 4chan a "provisional notice of contravention" on August 12, 2025, that threatened to impose a fine of £20,000 ($27,000) as well as daily fines of £100 for up to 60 days. 4chan brought its suit later that month.

The regulator imposed the fine — the first under the new regime — in October.

Court Ruling and Implications

The U.S. court ruling, dated Tuesday, said the plaintiffs could defend themselves in British courts. It added that if Ofcom obtained a judgment, that would most likely have to be enforced in the United States, because the companies had no presence or operations abroad.

At that point they could take their case to U.S. courts, the judgment said.

Judge's Statement

"Put simply, plaintiffs' suit fails because they seek to use American courts as a sword against Ofcom rather than as a shield to protect themselves," District Judge Rudolph Contreras said.

Ofcom's Response

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "A U.S. Court has acknowledged that we are within our rights as a UK regulator to investigate breaches of the UK's online safety laws, and has dismissed claims by 4chan and Kiwi Farms who have sought to stop us doing our job of creating a safer life online for people in the UK."

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The court held that U.S. courts are not proper venue and if Ofcom secures a judgment in the U.K., it may seek enforcement in the U.S.
  • Ofcom issued a £20,000 fine and threat of £100 daily penalties for 4chan’s failure to comply with statutory information requests under the Online Safety Act.
  • The case underscores tensions between U.S.-based platforms’ free speech protections and the extraterritorial reach of the U.K.’s Online Safety Act.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US court dismiss 4chan's and Kiwi Farms' case against Ofcom?
The US court ruled it did not have jurisdiction and said the companies could defend themselves in British courts.
What is the Online Safety Act?
Britain's Online Safety Act is legislation designed to protect children and vulnerable users from illegal content online.
What fines did Ofcom threaten against 4chan?
Ofcom threatened 4chan with a £20,000 fine and daily fines of £100 for up to 60 days for non-compliance.
Can 4chan and Kiwi Farms challenge Ofcom’s enforcement in US courts?
The US court said they could challenge any British judgment in US courts if enforcement is attempted there.
How has the British government responded to the lawsuit?
The British government has fully backed Ofcom in enforcing the Online Safety Act.

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