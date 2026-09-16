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Finance

German energy firm SEFE boosts gas storage in bid to secure winter reserves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

SEFE Boosts Gas Storage to Secure German Winter Energy Reserves

Germany's Strategy for Winter Gas Security

By Christoph Steitz and Holger Hansen

SEFE's Independent Action on Gas Storage

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German state-owned energy firm SEFE said on Wednesday it had independently increased natural gas storage levels as Europe heads into winter with the lowest inventories in years.

Having weaned themselves off cheap and plentiful Russian gas after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Germany and other European nations are scrambling to rebuild depleted reserves ahead of the colder months as disruptions to Middle East supplies tighten the global market and push up costs for consumers and industry.

Government Incentives and Agreements

A government source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that economy minister Katherina Reiche would use market incentives to shore up gas storage, while avoiding the direct state purchases that have stoked prices in the past.

The government has also agreed with state-owned energy companies Uniper and SEFE that they will make fuller use of their storage capabilities, the source added.

SEFE and Uniper's Storage Decisions

SEFE, a gas importer that also operates around a quarter of Germany's gas storage capacity, said it had "taken an independent commercial decision to fill the booked storage capacity".

Uniper said that while it was in regular discussions with market participants and authorities, the company alone would decide on how to use its storage assets, adding this would happen "solely on the basis of economic criteria".

Market Impact and Gas Prices

European Gas Prices Surge

GAS PRICES HIGHEST SINCE DECEMBER 2022

European gas prices reached their highest in almost four years this week on faltering diplomatic efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply passed before the Iran war.

Current Storage Levels and Government Response

Germany's gas storage sites were around 53% full in early September, the lowest level for the time of year since records began 15 years ago, according to storage association INES, with the government maintaining that the filling of caverns should be taken care of by the market, not via political intervention.

The Economy Ministry said it is ready to take targeted measures for gas supply security if the situation deteriorates.

"As a matter of principle, winter preparedness is the responsibility of the market and energy utilities must fulfil their obligations," it said.

Uniper's Preparedness for Winter

Uniper said its gas trading business had already stored more gas "than other market players", adding it would meet supply obligations even under challenging market conditions such as a particularly cold winter, and it was suitably prepared.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Holger HansenWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s gas storage levels stood around 53% in early September—the lowest level for that time of year since records began 15 years ago, raising concerns about winter supply security. (energien-speichern.de)
  • SEFE, which manages about a quarter of Germany’s storage capacity, made a commercial decision to fill its booked capacity independently, underscoring market‑driven responses amid tight global supply. (sefe.eu)
  • The German government, led by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, plans to boost storage via market incentives such as expanded autumn tenders for Long‑Term Options (LTOs), avoiding direct state purchases. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is SEFE increasing its gas storage levels?
SEFE is boosting gas storage to help Germany secure enough reserves for winter amid low European inventories and tightened global supply.
How are gas prices in Europe currently affected?
European gas prices have reached their highest in almost four years due to disruptions and supply uncertainties.
What is the current status of Germany's gas storage sites?
In early September, Germany's gas storage sites were around 53% full, the lowest for this time of year since records began.
What measures is the German government taking to ensure gas supply?
The government is using market incentives and working with state-owned companies, but avoids direct purchases to prevent driving up prices.
What role does Uniper play in Germany's gas storage strategy?
Uniper operates major storage assets and has already stored more gas than other market players, ensuring preparedness for winter.

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