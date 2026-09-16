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Spain ups planned power grid investment to over €17 billion through 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain ups planned power grid investment to over €17 billion through 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Spain Boosts Electricity Transmission Investment to €17 Billion Through 2030

Spain Increases Electricity Grid Investment Amid Rising Demand

Government Announcement and Investment Details

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has decided to increase investment in the electricity transmission network to more than €17 billion ($19.6 billion) through 2030, around 30% more than initially planned, Energy Minister Sara Aagesen said on Wednesday, citing rising demand for electrification.

Drivers of Increased Investment

• Spain's rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity as well as new demand coming from large energy users such as data centres have increased the need to invest in power grids.

Public Consultation and Demand Breakdown

•  "This is the largest investment in grids in the history of this country," Aagesen said. She also said a public consultation process had shown a significant increase in demand for power connections from industry, housing and renewable energy projects.

• General demand for electricity accounted for 41% of proposals received in the consultation, followed by power generation projects at 40% and energy storage at 19%.

National Energy Transition Goals

• The investment is aimed at supporting national energy transition goals and meeting targets under its 2023-2030 National Energy and Climate Plan.

New Capacity Market and Auction Mechanism

• Aagesen also said Spain will shortly publish rules creating an auction-based capacity market for the electricity system, open to power generation and storage firms, as well as some customers.

• Under the mechanism, participants would receive compensation for being available to inject electricity into the grid or for reducing consumption during peak demand or stress events.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Pietro Lombardi and Benjamin Mejias, editing by Andrei Khalip and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain increases grid investment by around 30% to exceed €17 billion through 2030, marking the largest-ever infrastructure push in this sector (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • Drive for investment spurred by a surge in electricity demand—up over 40% by 2030—due to electrification, data centers, green hydrogen and renewables integration (oecd.org).
  • New measures include auction-based capacity market rules allowing generators, storage firms and large consumers to receive compensation for injecting power or reducing demand during peaks (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Spain invest in its electricity transmission network by 2030?
Spain will invest more than €17 billion in its power grid by 2030, about 30% higher than initially planned.
What is driving Spain’s increased investment in the power grid?
Rising demand for electrification, the expansion of renewable energy, and increased interest from data centers and large energy users are driving the investment.
What percentage of power connection proposals came from general electricity demand?
41% of the proposals received in the public consultation came from general electricity demand.
What will the new capacity market mechanism in Spain involve?
It will use an auction-based system where participants are compensated for being available to inject power or reduce consumption during peak demand.
Which targets is the increased grid investment helping Spain meet?
The investment supports Spain’s national energy transition goals and targets set in the 2023-2030 National Energy and Climate Plan.

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