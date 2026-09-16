NATO Downs Russian Drone in Lithuania, Likely Meant for Ukraine, Says President

Incident Overview and Regional Security Implications

By Andrius Sytas

Details of the Drone Incident

VILNIUS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The drone shot down in Lithuania by an Italian NATO fighter jet on Tuesday was of a type used by Russia and was most likely targeted at Ukraine, Lithuania's president said on Wednesday.

Type and Purpose of the Drone

"It was a Gerbera drone," Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on Wednesday, referring to a cheap plywood long-range aerial drone used by Russia. Gerbera drones are often used as decoys but can also carry explosives.

Drone's Intended Target and Course Deviation

"It was most likely not a conscious action against Lithuania. It [the drone] was probably targeted towards Ukraine but affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare and deviated off course," he added.

Investigation and Analysis

The Lithuanian army is analysing the drone's electronics to determine its targeting, Nauseda said.

Broader Context and Reactions

NATO Air Defence Mission and Previous Incidents

The drone is the first suspected Russian drone shot down by the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission, which has patrolled the skies in the region since the Baltic states joined NATO in 2004.

Regional Drone Incursions

Countries on NATO's eastern flank have seen repeated drone incursions, fuelling fears of the war between Russia and Ukraine spilling over the alliance's borders.

Official Responses

Russia has not commented on the incident.

"The security situation has not changed," Nauseda said. Although there is no large-scale operation against Lithuania or NATO, there could still be "certain incidents, provocation, sabotage acts, including false-flag operations," he added.

Potential Threats and Related Incidents

Attacks against Russian opposition activists or Ukrainian supporters are also possible, he said.

The Polish military pulled what appears to be a Russian drone from the sea on the Baltic coast in northern Poland, the defence minister said on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)