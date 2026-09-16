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Drone shot down in Lithuania was likely aimed at Ukraine, Lithuanian president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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NATO Downs Russian Drone in Lithuania, Likely Meant for Ukraine, Says President

Incident Overview and Regional Security Implications

By Andrius Sytas

Details of the Drone Incident

VILNIUS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The drone shot down in Lithuania by an Italian NATO fighter jet on Tuesday was of a type used by Russia and was most likely targeted at Ukraine, Lithuania's president said on Wednesday.

Type and Purpose of the Drone

"It was a Gerbera drone," Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on Wednesday, referring to a cheap plywood long-range aerial drone used by Russia. Gerbera drones are often used as decoys but can also carry explosives.

Drone's Intended Target and Course Deviation

"It was most likely not a conscious action against Lithuania. It [the drone] was probably targeted towards Ukraine but affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare and deviated off course," he added.

Investigation and Analysis

The Lithuanian army is analysing the drone's electronics to determine its targeting, Nauseda said.

Broader Context and Reactions

NATO Air Defence Mission and Previous Incidents

The drone is the first suspected Russian drone shot down by the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission, which has patrolled the skies in the region since the Baltic states joined NATO in 2004.

Regional Drone Incursions

Countries on NATO's eastern flank have seen repeated drone incursions, fuelling fears of the war between Russia and Ukraine spilling over the alliance's borders.

Official Responses

Russia has not commented on the incident.

"The security situation has not changed," Nauseda said. Although there is no large-scale operation against Lithuania or NATO, there could still be "certain incidents, provocation, sabotage acts, including false-flag operations," he added.

Potential Threats and Related Incidents

Attacks against Russian opposition activists or Ukrainian supporters are also possible, he said.

The Polish military pulled what appears to be a Russian drone from the sea on the Baltic coast in northern Poland, the defence minister said on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda identified the drone as a Russian-made Gerbera — a low-cost, plywood-based long-range drone often used as a decoy or light strike vehicle (apnews.com).
  • He suggested the drone was probably targeted at Ukraine, but diverted into Lithuania due to Ukrainian electronic warfare measures, and Lithuania’s military is analyzing the drone’s electronics to confirm its intent (apnews.com).
  • This is the first instance of a suspected Russian drone being shot down by the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission patrolling since 2004, highlighting increased drone spillover risks amid the Russia–Ukraine conflict (defensenews.com).
  • Poland also recovered a presumed Russian drone from the Baltic Sea near Jarosławiec in northern Poland on Sept 14, reflecting broader concerns about such drones straying into neighboring NATO airspace (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of drone was shot down in Lithuania?
The drone was identified as a Gerbera drone, a cheap plywood long-range aerial drone used by Russia.
Why was the drone found in Lithuania likely aimed at Ukraine?
Lithuania's president stated the drone was probably targeted towards Ukraine but was diverted off course by Ukrainian electronic warfare.
Who shot down the Russian drone in Lithuania?
The drone was shot down by an Italian NATO fighter jet as part of the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission.
Has Russia commented on the drone incident in Lithuania?
As of the report, Russia has not commented on the incident.
Are drone incursions common in NATO's eastern flank countries?
Yes, NATO's eastern flank countries have seen repeated drone incursions, raising concerns about regional security.

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