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Turkey jails 8 LGBTQ+ activists pending trial as part of sweeping investigation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey jails 8 LGBTQ+ activists pending trial as part of sweeping investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Turkey Jails Eight LGBTQ+ Activists Amid National Rights Investigation

Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights and Legal Proceedings in Turkey

Detentions and Charges Against Kaos GL Members

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eight members of Turkish LGBTQ+ rights group Kaos GL were jailed pending trial on Tuesday as part of a national operation the government says is protecting family values and children, but which rights groups say targets fundamental rights.

Lawyers for Kaos said that besides those jailed, seven other members of the group, including a journalist, were released under judicial supervision.

Prosecutors' Accusations and Evidence

Court documents seen by Reuters showed prosecutors accused the suspects of facilitating the publication of obscene material, including material accessible to children. 

The court document cited the suspects' roles within the association, social media posts, and evidence gathered during a police investigation as creating strong suspicion of criminal conduct, and said detention was necessary due to the risks of flight and evidence tampering.

Response from Kaos GL and Rights Groups

Kaos GL, one of Turkey's largest LGBTQ+ rights organisations, said the detentions and imprisonments were "not a legal process" but "an overt political operation targeting fundamental rights and freedoms."

"We demand the immediate release of our friends who have been unjustly and unlawfully imprisoned after being targeted with false accusations and subjected to an intense smear campaign," the group said in a statement.

Wider Operation and Protests

At least 54 people were jailed in other provinces in sweeping raids targeting LGBTQ+ associations under an operation dubbed "My Family is Safe", which the government says is aimed at protecting children and family values.

On Tuesday, the police detained at least 126 people during protests in Ankara and Istanbul against the raids and arrests.

International and Governmental Reactions

The European Commission said it was concerned by the arrests of activists, legal proceedings against rights groups and businesses, and the blocking of websites and social media accounts, adding that it was following developments closely.

Scope of Investigations

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on Sunday the investigations, coordinated by prosecutors in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Aydin and Mersin, involved 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses across 15 provinces.

Context: Government Stance and Recent History

Turkey's government, which has been criticised by Western countries, rights groups and critics over the actions of its judiciary and prosecutors since a failed coup attempt in 2016, has in recent years heavily clamped down on the LGBTQ+ community. It has banned the LGBTQ+ march in Istanbul, while President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly accused the community of posing a threat to Turkey's family structure and values.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Additional reporting by Lili Bayer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The arrests are part of a sweeping operation targeting 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses across 15 provinces, framed by authorities as protecting family values and children (turkiyetoday.com).
  • Kaos GL characterised the detentions as “an overt political operation targeting fundamental rights and freedoms,” denouncing the criminal allegations as unfounded (apnews.com).
  • European bodies, including the Council of Europe and European Commission, have expressed serious concern, warning that invoking family values cannot justify human rights restrictions (coe.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were eight Kaos GL members jailed in Turkey?
They were detained pending trial on accusations of facilitating the publication of obscene material, which the government says is to protect family values and children.
How many people were detained in connection with the LGBTQ+ raids?
At least 54 people were jailed and 126 detained during protests in Ankara and Istanbul linked to the national operation.
What is the operation 'My Family is Safe' in Turkey?
It is a government-led operation targeting LGBTQ+ associations, claiming to protect children and family values.
What concerns did the European Commission express?
The European Commission voiced concern over the arrests of activists, legal action against rights groups and businesses, and the blocking of websites and social media accounts.
What has been Turkey's approach to LGBTQ+ rights in recent years?
Turkey's government has clamped down on the LGBTQ+ community, banned Pride marches, and accused the community of threatening traditional family values.

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