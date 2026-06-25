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As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Retail Climate Change Europe Markets

H&M Shifts Approach as Europe Faces Longer, Hotter Summers Due to Heatwave

How H&M is Responding to Climate-Driven Changes in Consumer Demand

By Greta Rosen Fondahn and Helen Reid

Adapting Collections and Marketing Strategies

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M is adapting its clothes and marketing calendar to account for longer, hotter summers, CEO Daniel Erver said on Thursday, as a deadly heatwave gripped Europe for the fourth day.

H&M is designing autumnal collections out of lighter materials to attract shoppers when temperatures stay scorching until the end of September, Erver told Reuters.

Changing Seasonal Trends

"We see that the tendency is that summer runs longer," he said in an interview. "If August is 35 degrees (Celsius), or September even is 35 degrees, you still want to update your wardrobe."

Unseasonably warm weather stretching into the back-to-school season, traditionally when stores start selling jackets and coats, has played havoc with retailers' carefully planned sourcing and marketing schedules and led to overstocks and discounting in recent years.

Material Mix and Regional Focus

H&M needs to make sure it has a material mix that works when it is very warm outside, Erver said, particularly in southern Europe, Asia and southern parts of the United States.

Retailers Face New Challenges Amid Global Warming

Short-Term Product Shifts

SHORTS AND TANK TOPS

Retailers globally have to adapt to a hotter and more unpredictable climate as global warming disrupts supply chains and impacts consumer spending.

"Of course, when a heatwave comes, shorts become important, tank tops, linen, swimwear," Erver said. "In the short time period, the consumers are very affected by how the weather changes."

Sales Impact and Competitive Landscape

But he was cautious about extrapolating any broader sales impact from this, saying the fluctuations were short term.

Overall, H&M expects its June sales to be flat compared to last year, it said when reporting weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter on Thursday.

Competition and Growth Strategies

H&M is trying to boost sluggish sales growth, but results have been slow to show, as it struggles to compete with ultra-cheap online retailers like Shein and Inditex's Zara at the upmarket end of fast fashion.

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • H&M will lean into lighter materials for autumn lines to better match extended heatwaves as summer temperatures stretch into September, CEO Daniel Ervér says.
  • Second‑quarter operating profit came in at SEK 5.91 billion, below the SEK 6.38 billion consensus, with June sales expected to be flat year‑on‑year in local currencies.
  • H&M’s tighter inventory management improved margins but constrained availability, highlighting the balance it must strike amid climate‑driven demand disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is H&M adapting to longer and hotter summers?
H&M is designing its autumn collections with lighter materials and adjusting its marketing calendar to better align with prolonged summer weather.
What impact have heatwaves had on H&M's retail strategy?
Heatwaves have disrupted sourcing and marketing schedules, causing overstocks and discounting, prompting H&M to update its material mix and timing.
Which markets are most affected by H&M's strategy change?
Southern Europe, Asia, and southern parts of the United States are the key regions where H&M is focusing its adaptation efforts.
How do weather fluctuations impact H&M's short-term sales?
Weather changes can increase demand for items like shorts and tank tops, though H&M notes these effects are typically short term.
Is there a broader financial impact on H&M from climate-driven changes?
While immediate sales impacts are short term, overall sales growth remains sluggish as H&M adapts to new climate realities and competition.

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